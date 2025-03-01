Thibodaux Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball breaks attendance records, announces 2025 King and Queen

All hail the King and Queen of the Thibodaux Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball!

Hosted by the City of Thibodaux’s Parks and Recreation Department, Lafourche Parish senior citizens recently came out for a full afternoon of Carnival fun, including live music, dancing, catering, and more.

This year’s event broke attendance records, with over 300 community members in attendance for the celebration. All photos below provided by the City of Thibodaux.

“We have been doing this event for a long time, and its always great. It doesn’t matter if its Mardi Gras, a fall festival, or something else, this community loves the companionship and to have a good time,” said Thibodaux Mayor Kevin Clement. “It’s wonderful to see people come out, talk with old friends, dance, and have a good time. We are happy to host this event for them.”

Also included in the day was a drawing for the 2025 Mardi Gras Royalty, and this year, Mr. Carol Hernandez and Mrs. Brenda Barrios were honored as King and Queen.

Thibodaux’s Mardi Gras celebrations are just getting started, with a slew of events from now until Fat Tuesday. For more information, and to see more pictures of the Mardi Gras Senior Citizens Ball, please visit their Facebook page.