This Weekend’s Weather Forecast: What to expect as we celebrate the final weekend of parades

As we enter “Deep Gras” in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, the final parades of the season will be rolling this weekend with thousands in attendance. As last weekend’s rain derailed several krewes, what will this weekend hold weather-wise?

As Aphrodite rules the streets of Houma (6:00 PM), Athena rolls in Golden Meadow (7:00 PM), and Tee Caillou parades in Chauvin (12:00 PM) on Friday, February 28, 2025, temperatures are expected to be pleasant and sunny, reaching 72 degrees in the afternoon and then dropping to 60 degrees as the sun sets. There is currently a 0% chance of precipitation, with minimal cloud cover.

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, the Krewe of Apollo in Lockport (12:00 PM), the Krewe of Mardi Gras in Houma Eastside (6:00 PM) and the Krewe du Bon Temps in Larose (6:30 PM) can all expect warm and sunny parades. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 77 degrees in the afternoon before dropping to around 65 degrees in the evening. There is currently a 0% chance of precipitation, with minimal cloud cover.

Closing out the weekend on Sunday, March 2, 2025, is a day jam-packed with celebrations: the Krewe of Terreanians in Houma Westside (12:30 PM), Krewe of Tradition in Houma Westside (following Terreanians), the Krewe of Cleophas in Thibodaux (12:30 PM), the Krewe of Chronos in Thibodaux (following Cleophas), the Krewe of Montegut in Montegut (2:00 PM) and the Krewe of Nereids In Golden Meadow (6:00 PM). All parades can expect optimal if slightly chillier conditions, reaching a high of 70 degrees with partly-cloudy conditions midday. There is currently a 0% chance of precipitation.

Need more weather information? Visit the National Weather Service of New Orleans on Facebook for the latest forecasts.