This Weekend’s Weather Forecast: What to expect at Terrebonne-Lafourche’s first parades

With thousands of people planning to spend the weekend outside, celebrating the first parades of the Mardi Gras season in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, it’s important to know what the weather forecast is expected to be.

As Hercules rules the streets of Houma on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 6:00 PM, temperatures are expected to be chilly– dropping to around 43 degrees. Skies are expected to be clear with a 0% chance of precipitation. Make sure to pack your jackets, blankets, and warm drinks!

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the Krewe of Tee Caillou in Chauvin and the Krewe of Versailles in Larose will both roll at 12:00 PM, and the Krewe of Aquarius will kick off in Houma at 6:00 PM. Temperatures midday are expected to be pleasant but chilly, reaching 55 degrees with partly cloudy conditions, before dropping down to 52 degrees in the evening. The skies will be relatively clear with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Closing out the weekend on Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Krewe of Hyacinthians will roll in Houma beginning at 12:30 PM, followed directly by the Krewe of Titans. In Thibodaux, the Krewe of Shaka will begin at 12:30 PM followed by the Krewe of Ambrosia at 2:00 PM. La Parade de L’Enfant Children’s Parade will roll at 10:00 AM in Larose, and the Krewe des Couyons will begin at 1:00 PM in Golden Meadow. Conditions on Sunday are expected to be chilly and wet, with a high of 52 degrees and a 90% chance of precipitation midday. Make sure to pack those rain jackets, umbrellas, and layers!

Need more weather information? Visit the National Weather Service of New Orleans on Facebook for the latest forecasts.