Threat of severe weather on Mardi Gras day increases, 40mph wind gusts expected

The National Weather Service of New Orleans has announced that severe weather, strong winds, and coastal flooding are expected to impact the bayou region tomorrow, making for a not so pleasant Mardi Gras Day.

The severe weather threat, which poses the greatest potential danger for those riding on floats or enjoying parades, is expected to begin midday. Thunderstorms will move through the area during the afternoon and evening, bringing a threat of damaging winds, rain, and tornadoes.

Even outside of thunderstorms, winds are expected to be very gusty, with an expected wind gust of 38 MPH near Houma by noon. Occasional wind gusts of 50-60 mph are forecast by mid/late afternoon, with strongest gusts expected to generally occur between 2:00-6:00 PM. Loose outdoor items will be blown around and driving will be difficult – especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages will also be possible. A high wind watch remains in effect for the entire area.

The strong winds will also lead to a coastal flood threat. With up to 1-1.5 ft of water that will cover some low lying coastal roads and lots during the time of high tide tomorrow, a few road closures may be necessary in the lowest lying areas. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for most coastal portions of southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi.

When it comes to preparing for extreme weather, make sure you have several ways to stay informed, a designated shelter, plans for pets and family members, and secure loose items.

