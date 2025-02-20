TPSO offers safety tips and regulation reminders as first Mardi Gras Parade approaches

With the 2025 Houma-Terrebonne Mardi Gras season upon us, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet thought that this would be a great time to familiarize yourself with the rules and tips that can keep the parade atmosphere safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Mardi Gras season has been a part of Terrebonne Parish and our culture for as long as most of us can remember. I believe it goes without saying that as we have continued to grow and evolve over the years with implementation of new safety practices, Mardi Gras is certainly no exception,” said Sheriff Soignet. “The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office stands ready to protect our parish, residents, and visitors to ensure and safe prosperous Carnival Season for all.”

GENERAL SAFETY TIPS:

store valuables. Attend parades in groups and establish a well-known meeting place ahead of time in case anyone becomes separated.

Make sure small children are always accompanied by an adult.

Teach your children to stay calm if lost and go to a uniformed police officer.

one prior to the parade. If no police officer is in your area, teach your child to go to another parent with children for help.

Do not wander down empty streets late at night or in the early morning hours. This is the time when you are more likely to be targeted for a crime. Stay in populated, well-lit areas, and travel in groups!

If you must carry a purse, carry it across your torso and place important items in the front pocket.

If you need police assistance during a parade, go to the nearest intersection and advise a uniformed police officer.

Maintain a safe distance from floats and all participants of the parade.

VIOLATIONS WHICH COULD RESULT IN ARREST: