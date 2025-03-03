Track the Krewe of Cleopatra and Krewe of Kajuns parades here

Bayou Region Parade Update: Latest changes and cancellations
March 3, 2025
Local law enforcement reminds citizens to continue following Parade Safety Tips on Mardi Gras Day
March 3, 2025
Bayou Region Parade Update: Latest changes and cancellations
March 3, 2025
Local law enforcement reminds citizens to continue following Parade Safety Tips on Mardi Gras Day
March 3, 2025

It’s the final night of parades before Fat Tuesday! See when the floats will roll past your spot by tracking the parade in real time with the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Parade Tracker at tpcg.org/paradetracker!

Check out the full schedule of parades for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes here. Go grab your spot along the parade route!

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 3, 2025

Threat of severe weather on Mardi Gras day increases, 40mph wind gusts expected

Read more