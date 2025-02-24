Updated 2025 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Mardi Gras season is in full swing! Local parades kicked off on Friday, while some Sunday parades were rescheduled. Two parades will ride in Houma tonight! The Krewe of Hyacinthians will roll at 6 p.m. and The Krewe of Titans will immediately follow.

Even though it’s Monday, the excitement is just getting started—it’s the perfect night to kick off a week of celebration!

*Please note, times are subject to change!

**Schedule as of February 24, 2025.