Where to discover Kassie Voisin’s Mardi Gras-inspired artwork this year

Local muralist Kassie Matherne Voisin is bringing Mardi Gras cheer to southern Louisiana one window at a time!

Voisin, also known through her business title “Murals By Kassie,” has been painting murals for businesses, homes, and schools for almost a decade. Now, her festive paintings can be found across Houma and New Orleans during the Carnival season.

Voisin is currently painting dozens of Mardi Gras-themed murals across Houma and New Orleans, featuring a slew of classic Louisiana designs. In addition to her new murals, the Voisin has also repurposed her iconic Houma mural designs from Mardi Gras past into shirts, sweatshirts, prints, and more– so you can enjoy her art at home. One of the new prints features a “Sneaxman” decked out in Mardi Gras gear, and marking the recently historic snow that southern Louisiana enjoyed.

“Painting in the bayou region has taught me to appreciate the beauty of places most people pass by,” reads a statement from Kassie. “This area’s distinct culture, heritage, and landscapes make it so much fun to paint.”

Voisin’s 2025 Mardi Gras murals and artwork can be found at the following locations:

Runneth Over Café

Chick-Fil-A

Lakeside Mall in New Orleans

Cannata’s

Sweatshirts, shirts, and prints on Murals By Kassie’s Facebook

If you are interested in seeing more of Voisin’s work, viewing her merchandise, or commissioning her to paint a mural, visit her Facebook.