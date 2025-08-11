10-foot alligator removed from Thibodaux’s Adley Landry Park & Reservoir

Shortly after noon today, a 9-foot, 9-inch alligator was caught and euthanized at the City of Thibodaux’s Adley Landry Park & Reservoir. It is believed this alligator entered the reservoir sometime Saturday night, with the first sightings reported Sunday.

City employees, including the Thibodaux Police Department’s Animal Control Division, quickly notified the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries and local licensed nuisance alligator hunters. After a two-hour effort, the hunters were able to hook the alligator, but due to its size, it had to be euthanized for public safety.

This alligator had never been seen in the reservoir before.

Currently, nuisance hunters are still working to capture a four-foot alligator that has lived in the reservoir since late spring. This smaller alligator has proven difficult to catch due to its unusual habits and, unfortunately, likely harassment by inexperienced fishermen — making it cautious about surfacing.

Photos provided by the City of Thibodaux.

Please Remember:

Do not attempt to catch or approach any alligator. Even though the remaining gator has never displayed aggressive behavior, it is still a wild animal and should be treated with caution.

For reference, a two-foot alligator was humanely removed from the reservoir on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and released back into the wild.

It is not uncommon for alligators to seek refuge in the reservoir due to easy access and the abundance of food — especially the Muscovy Duck, which is considered a nuisance species in Louisiana. These ducks are not native, create safety hazards for vehicles, are territorial, and can displace migratory game birds. Since last fall, the City of Thibodaux has relocated over 200 Muscovy Ducks to local rehab and rehabilitation groups.

Safety Reminder:

The reservoir is monitored every weekday by a City employee. Always supervise small children and pets near the water, and if you see an alligator in any public area and believe it to be a nuisance, contact Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021 immediately.

Written by the City of Thibodaux.