17th Annual Pro Football Camp returns to Thibodaux this July, promising bigger and better experience for young athletes

The Pro Football Camp Foundation is thrilled to announce the 17th Annual Pro Football Camp, coming to Thibodaux this July.

“With the help of our presenting sponsors, OrthoLA, Thibodaux Regional Health System, and Nicholls State University, PFC can provide an affordable football camp experience for kids in the southeast Louisiana area,” reads an official statement from the camp. “In the past several years, the camp has grown to include athletes from all over Louisiana and surrounding states. Last year, we hosted over 400 athletes from 4 states and 102 different schools– and we are planning for even bigger this year!”

The 17th Annual Pro Camp will be held on Friday, July 11, 2025 in Guidry Stadium at Nicholls State University, and will feature new NSU Head Coach Tommy Rybacki.

“To date, the PFC Foundation has awarded close to $52,000 in scholarships to high school seniors that have attended camp the summer prior to their senior year,” continues the statement. “It is because of the generosity of so many businesses and individuals in our area, that we can not only offer this camp for such an affordable cost, but also contribute to organizations that make a difference in the lives of so many in our communities, including the Ben Meyer Foundation, Camp Moula, and the Nicholls State University Foundation. It is an honor to continue the camp in memory of Albert Elias, Dr. David Elias’ late brother, who was the driving force behind the PFC since its inception in 2007.”

Some of the professional players and former professional players that have attended camp in the past are Phillip Livas, Jarvis Green, Skylar Green, Richard Dickson, Mark Roman, Trev Faulk, Kevin Faulk, Randall Gay, Eric Alexander, Al Woods, Trovon Reed, Kenny Hilliard, Ronnie Estay, and John Fourcade. In 2024, multiple LSU Football players attend the camp, including Kyren Lacy, Bo Bordelon, Ju’Juan Johnson, Sai’vion Jones, and John Emery.

Registration is now open for the 2025 camp. The cost of the one-day camp is $50. Registration forms and sponsorship information can be found on our website, www.profootballcamp.org.