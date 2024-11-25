2024 Lafourche property tax payments: Options and key deadlines

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced 2024 property taxes can now be viewed and paid online at LPSO.net/PayMyTaxes. Online payments can be made by debit/credit card and e-check, and beginning this year, payments can also be made via PayPal and Venmo. All tax payments are due by December 31, 2024, and delinquent taxes accrue interest of 1% per month until paid per state law plus the cost for delinquent collections. These taxes help fund all aspects of public service in the parish such as roads, drainage, levees, law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals, ambulance services, schools, and recreation.

A printed version of your tax notice will be mailed out soon. A QR code is printed on the notice which can be scanned to pay taxes directly on your smartphone. Alternatively, payments can be mailed using the envelope provided with the tax notice received in the mail. Check, money order or cash will also be accepted at the LPSO Administrative Office (200 Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux), the Criminal Operations Center (805 Crescent Avenue, Lockport) and at the South Lafourche Substation (102 West 91st Street, Cut Off). Taxes can be paid at those offices from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, but offices are closed on weekends and holidays. Payments can also be made over the phone by calling (985) 449-4430, and selecting option 1 for the payment center. (NOTE: For those using online bill pay through a bank, please make payments to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 5608, Thibodaux, LA 70302.)

For those unable to pay in full by the end of this year, partial payments can be made at our office or by mailing directly to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 5608, Thibodaux, LA 70302 instead of using the envelope provided. Each partial payment must be at least 25% of the total amount of property tax due, and the first partial payment must be made by December 31, 2024. The remaining unpaid amount is still subject to the 1% monthly penalty and must be paid in full by March 15, 2025.

Property owners who do not receive a tax notice in the mail are still responsible for the payment of taxes. In some cases, tax bills may be sent to the previous property owner or might be lost in the mail. Additionally, anyone with a mortgage should check with their mortgage company before submitting payment as property taxes are sometimes paid through escrow.