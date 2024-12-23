2024 Mud Bug Boil-Off raises $119k, presents money to local non-profit organizations

The Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 recently presented checks to the three local organizations that benefited from the 2024 6th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off.

The three organizations which benefited included Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., Children’s Advocacy Center of Lafourche, and the Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52, with the total amount raised reaching an impressive $119,369.

Both the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lafourche and Thibodaux Main Street received each $11,936, and the Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 (F.O.P.) received $95,495.

All photos provided by the Thibodaux F.O.P. Lodge #52.

“On behalf of all these organizations, we assure you these funds will be put to good use, while being poured back into our community in many ways,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux F.O.P Lodge #52. “This event could only be possible with the dedicated and supportive citizens and business owners in this great community we call home. We are truly humbled by the unbelievable support and can’t thank you enough for backing these three great non-profit organizations. We are truly enthused of the direction we continue to head as an organization and are truly humbled how the community helps us grow each year.”

With the checks distributed, the Thibodaux F.O.P. Lodge #52 is looking forward to the 7th Annual F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off scheduled for Saturday May 10, 2025, in Historic Downtown Thibodaux. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.