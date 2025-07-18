2025-2026 Terrebonne Parish Opening of School Information

UPDATE: Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting in ThibodauxJuly 18, 2025
Terrebonne Parish Public School students’ first day of school is Monday, August 6, 2025. Below you can find links to all the important information families need before students begin!
Please note: Bus routes will be released at a later date. For further information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.
Mandatory School Uniforms
H-3.4 Mandatory School Uniforms.docx
Accepted Alternate Uniform Shirt Colors
TPSD Alternate Uniform Shirts.docx
Take-In and Dismissal Times
TPSD 25-26 SCHOOLS Take-in Dismissal Times WITH Childcare and Ext…docx
2025-2026 School Calendars
Technology Information
Technology in the Schools (2025-2026).docx
Child Nutrition Program
Child Nutrition Program (Free Lunch).docx