2025-2026 Terrebonne Parish Opening of School Information

July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025

Terrebonne Parish Public School students’ first day of school is Monday, August 6, 2025. Below you can find links to all the important information families need before students begin!

 

Please note: Bus routes will be released at a later date. For further information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook. 

 

Mandatory School Uniforms

H-3.4 Mandatory School Uniforms.docx

Accepted Alternate Uniform Shirt Colors

TPSD Alternate Uniform Shirts.docx

Take-In and Dismissal Times

TPSD 25-26 SCHOOLS Take-in Dismissal Times WITH Childcare and Ext…docx

2025-2026 School Calendars

25-26 School Calendar.docx

Technology Information

Technology in the Schools (2025-2026).docx

Child Nutrition Program

Child Nutrition Program (Free Lunch).docx

Submitted
Submitted

