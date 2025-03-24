2025 Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie winners announced as festival celebrates another successful year

The 5th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie recently took Houma by storm, boasting a huge turnout and a day of energy, food, and unforgettable community fun.

Featuring over 5,000 lbs. of pork and 200 years of combined experience from local chefs, community members enjoy live music, a kids zone, and of course, the Cajun Cup, all in support of the Hache Grant Association’s mission to revitalize downtown Houma.

All photos provided.

“A heartfelt thank you to our first responders — Houma Police Department, Acadian Ambulance, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and our Fire Department, for keeping everyone safe throughout the day,” reads a statement from the Hache Grant Association. “This event wouldn’t be possible without our incredible cooking partners, Cajun Meat Market, Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse- Houma, La, Bayou Boucherie Meat Market, Lirette Airboats, and Coastal Towing, LLC. We’re endlessly grateful to our volunteers, Cajun Cup teams, and all of the talented cooks who brought their A-Game!”

The winners of the delicious White Bean Cook-Off were as follows:

1st Place: Dean’s Equipment (back-to-back winners)

2nd Place: Mahony’s

3rd Place: The Yard Dogs

People’s Choice: The Yard Dogs

In the Cajun Cup, the competition was spicy and the results were tight:

1st Place: Bon Ca Ca Couyon

2nd Place: Thursday Night Special

3rd Place: The Yard Dogs

“As we wrap up this year’s event, we’re already cooking up plans for the 6th Annual Boucherie, coming your way March 28, 2026!” continued the Hache Grant Association. “Mark your calendars, you won’t want to miss it!”

For photos or more information about the Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie, or the Hache Grant Association, please visit their Facebook page.