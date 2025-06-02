2025 Hurricane Season is Here: Officials Urge Preparation for Above-Average Storm Forecast

The 2025 hurricane season is officially here, and the Louisiana State Police, local agencies, and more urge everyone to prepare and plan before a potentially dangerous storm arrives.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1st through November 30th, and there is currently a 60% chance for active and potentially violent season, according to NOAA.

Although the potential for storm surge and tidal flooding is primarily a concern for South Louisiana residents. Other hurricane effects, such as high winds, tornados, and heavy rainfall with flooding may affect all residents throughout our state.

“As we witnessed last year, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities,” said Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm.

The agency is currently forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

A lack of awareness and preparation is common in all major hurricane disasters. Know your vulnerabilities and what steps you should take to help reduce the effects of a hurricane disaster.

Understand Warnings

Hurricane Watch: Conditions are possible in your area, usually within 36 hours.

Hurricane Warning: Conditions are expected in your area, usually within 24 hours.

Evacuation Tips

If advised to evacuate by authorities, do so promptly.

Create a family communications plan—designate a contact outside the storm area.

Pack emergency supplies: water, food, protective clothing, blankets, or sleeping bags.

Secure your home: unplug appliances, shut off electricity and water, and secure loose outdoor items.

Before the Storm

Monitor local news for updates.

Check and restock your emergency kit.

Fuel up your vehicle.

Board up windows and secure outdoor furniture.

Set refrigerators/freezers to the coldest settings.

Store safe drinking water.

Review your evacuation plan.

After the Storm

Tune in to local radio or TV for guidance from state and local officials.

Return home only after authorities advise that it is safe to do so.

For a complete list of storm preparation guidelines, visit the LA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness “Get a Game Plan” website at https://getagameplan.org/ and download the FEMA smartphone application to access important safety tips on what to do before, during, and after a hurricane.

Additional sources of information can be found at the linked websites below:

