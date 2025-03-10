2025 Mardi Gras Open Pétanque Tournament draws national and international competitors to Thibodaux

The 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Open Pétanque Tournament recently rolled at Peltier Park in Thibodaux, drawing dozens of participants, players, and spectators from across 10 states.

The Thibodaux Pétanque Club hosted their first Open Tournament in 2023, and is dedicated to promoting the French game of pétanque in the Bayou Region of Louisiana. Pétanque, a French activity originating in the early 1900’s, is a boules game (similar to bocce, raffa, and crown green bowling), where players and teams score points by throwing or rolling a ball towards a smaller, target object, while hitting opponent’s balls away from the target.

The recent Open Tournament drew players from across the country and beyond, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Texas, Louisiana, and even France. The club also crowned Royalty for the tournament, King Bill Norris from Florida and Queen Argentina Lamas from Georgia. The local Thibodaux team, represented by players Al Guarisco and Laurence Cuff, even secured second place.

Photos provided by the City of Thibodaux.

“The weather and camaraderie were extraordinary, and we even had many participants stay behind to see the Mardi Gras parades, enjoy our restaurants and take in everything our City has to offer,” reads a statement from the City of Thibodaux.”The Mardi Gras Open has earned a place among the top pétanque events in the U.S. and we look forward to having them back next year!”

If you are interested in joining the Thibodaux Pétanque Club, there is regular club weekly at Peltier Park. Please check the calendar for exact dates and times. Everyone is welcome, just show up! No experience required, equipment is available to borrow at no charge.

If are looking for more information about the tournament or wish to play pétanque, please visit their official website.