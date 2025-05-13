2025 POV People’s Choice nominations announced- see who made the list!

Point of Vue magazine, our sister publication, is proud to present the nominees for the 2025 People’s Choice Awards — a celebration of the businesses, individuals, and organizations that help Terrebonne and Lafourche thrive, as nominated by the people who know them best!

We live here. We work here. We support the local shops, services, and events that shape our everyday lives. And now, it’s time to shine a spotlight on the names you nominated. The full list of 2025 nominees is below — and the excitement is just beginning!

While our team has done its best to reach out to every nominee, we know we may have missed a few. So if you see your name on the list, congratulations! And if we haven’t connected yet, don’t worry — we’d love to hear from you. Explore the free media kit and advertising options designed to help you get noticed, drive votes, and make the most of your nomination.

Voting opens on povhouma.com Monday, May 19, and closes Saturday, May 31. Be sure to show your support by casting your vote!

2025 PEOPLE’S CHOICE NOMINEES BY CATEGORY

ART & ENTERTAINMENT

Fesival

Rougarou Fest

Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie Festival

May the 4th Be With You

Twin Fest

Weenie Spaghetti Festival

Local Artist

Stacey Fabre

Kassie Voisin

Hans Geist

Sarah K. Kreations

Blondie Balloons

Local Band/Musician

Bang Bang

Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers

Riding Robin

Gina and Seth

Snapper and the Fishsticks

Local Event

Dancing with the Stars

May the 4th Be With You

Relay for Life

Market at the Marina

Louisiana King Cake Festival

Place to Hear Live Music

The Balcony

Cajun Critters

La Carreta

The Canal Bar

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Performing Arts Theater

Thibodaux Playhouse Inc.

le Petite Theatre de Terrebonne

Broadway on Bayou Lafourche Performing Arts

Sola Center for the Arts

EATING & DRINKING

Bakery

Brown Sugar Crumbs

The Prairie Bakehouse + Farm Stand

Bertinot’s Best Bakery

Chez Cake Bakery

Taylor Made Cakes

BBQ

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse

Honest Abe’s Barbecue

Blake’s Deli

Buy U BBQ

Bar

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro

Mahony’s Irish Pub

Bayou Cane Sports Bar

Rox’s Bar

Bartender

Ashley Neal

Jacoby Pitre

Cami Pitre

Tiffany Bray

Jeffery Markel

Beer Selection

Spigots Brew Pub

Cannata’s Market

Pour House

Mahony’s Irish Pub

The Balcony

Bloody Mary

Spahr’s Downtown

Cajun Critters Seafood

531 Liberty Cafe

Spigots Brew Pub

Lumiere Blues and Jazz Bistro

Breakfast

The Buttery Crumb

Downtown Jeaux

Runneth Over Cafe

New York Bagel Houma

Plantation Inn

Brunch

Spigots Brew Pub

The Buttery Crumb

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

La Carreta

Lumiere Blues and Jazz Bistro

Chef

Erica Duthu

David Sonnier

Lindsay Mason

Kevin Templet

Brent Daigle

Chinese Food

Golden Dragon

Gourmet House

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

Chinese Gourmet

Ocean Star Super Buffet

Chicken Wings

Wingstop

B and B Wings

Honest Abe’s Barbecue

Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings

Spigots Brew Pub

Coﬀeehouse

Sweet Envy

The Blended Bean

Downtown Jeaux

Runneth Over Coffee

PJ’s Coffee

Donuts

Tasty Cream Donuts

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts

Golden Donuts and Breakfast

Petersen Donuts and Desserts

Sweet Kraving Donuts

Food Truck

The Blended Bean

Runneth Over Coffee

Sweet Kraving Donuts

Flami Nguyen Food Truck

Fatboy Phillies

Fried Chicken

Bayou Delight Restaurant

Blake’s Deli

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Ceana’s Cajun Cookin

Lumiere Blues and Jazz Bistro

Gumbo

Off the Hook

Spahr’s Downtown

A-Bear’s Cafe

1921 Seafood And Oyster Bar

Politz Restaurant

Hamburger

Grady V’s

531 Liberty Cafe

Alumni Grill

Ground Pati

Vic’s Touchdown Grill

Health Food/Drink

Healthy U Nutrition

Carrot Patch

531 Liberty Cafe

Body by Thomas

The Salad Station

Ice Cream/Yogurt

Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor

Brooke’s Sno World

J-Six Ice Cream

El Rinconcito Llamas

Zack’s Frozen Yogurt

King Cake

Rouses Markets

Cannata’s Markets

Bertinot’s Best Bakery

Chez Bakery

Bourg Supermarket

Kid Friendly Restaurant

Cajun Critters Seafood

Pepper’s

531 Liberty Cafe

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

La Carreta

Japanese Food

Osaka Japanese Cusine

Zen Japanese Grill & Sushi

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Geaux Fish Sushi & Hibachi

Kampachi Sushi & Hibachi

Italian Food

Cristiano Ristorante

West Main Pizza and Spaghetti

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Margarita

La Carreta

531 Liberty Cafe

El Paso Mexican Grill

Herradura Mexican Restaurant

la Casa del Sol

Mexican Food

El Paso Mexican Grill

Herradura Mexican Restaurant

la Casa del Sol

Taqueria El Mundo

La Terraza Restaurant

Outdoor Patio

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

La Carreta

Cajun Critters Seafood

Cristiano Ristorante

On the Canal Bar

Pizza

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

Peppers Pizzeria

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

West Main Pizza and Spaghetti

Redfish Pizza Co.

Po-Boy

Mr. Po Boy

Blake’sDeli

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’

Griffin’s Louisiana Grill

Bayou Blue Po Boys

Salad

The Salad Station Houma

531 Liberty Cafe

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Athenos Greek & Lebanese Cafe

The Shack of Houma

Seafood Restaurant

Cajun Critters Seafood

The Shack of Houma

Big Al’s Seafood Restaurant

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’

1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar

Soul Food

The Buttery Crumb

Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings

Politz’s Restaurant

NadieBs Taste of HomeAh

Sweet/Dessert

Brown Sugar Crumbs

The Sugar Canvas

The Buttery Crumb

Gimme That Sugar

Crumbl

Thai/Vietnamese Food

Song Phi Nong

Siam House

White Bowl

Flami Nguyen Food Truck

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Aesthetic Clinic

SLMA Skin Bar Medi Spa

The Beauty Lab Med Spa

Roberts Aesthetics and Wellness

The Skin Refinery

360 Wellness

Assisted Living Facility

Homestead Assisted Living

The Suites of Sugar Mill Point

St. Joseph Manor

Thibodaux Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Heritage Manor of Houma

Cardiologist

Dr. Matthew Finn

Dr. Shane Prejean

Dr. Craig Walker

Dr. Richard Abben

Dr. Peter Fail

Chiropractor

Dr. Jake Bordelon

Dr. Natalie Lirette

Dr. Greg Pizzolato

Dr. Beau Porche

Dr. Ricky Melancon

Dentist

Dr. Stephen Morgan

Dr. Pedro Cuartas

Dr. Ryan Walker

Dr. Christian Walker

Dr. Jacob Robichaux

Dermatologist

Dr. Sarah Haydel

Dr. Lee Grafton

Dr. Alexis Duke

Dr. Ryan Matherne

Dr. Ian Watson

Dietitian

Allison Cazenave

April Sins

Ryan Orgeron

Leah Porche

Michelle Briceno

Eye Clinic

Seeca Medical Inc.

Family Vision Clinic

Mitchell Family Eye Care

Advanced Eye Institute

Eye LA

Home Hospice

Hope Healthcare and Hospice Bayou Country

St. Joseph Hospice

Haydel Memorial Hospice

Journey Hospice

Hospital

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Terrebonne General Health System

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

Physicians Medical Center of Houma

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Massage Therapist

Angel Deloach

Heather Theriot

Angelle Trosclair

Jessica Demahy (Trahan)

Lynn Weimer

Mental Health Professional

Bliss Cunningham

Tabitha Guidry Turner

Hughes Counseling Services

Nursing Home

The Oaks of Houma

Heritage Manor of Houma

The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation

Chateau Terrebonne Health Care

Audubon Health and Rehab

OB-GYN

Dr. Michelle Andre

Dr. Sheena Duplantis

Dr. Christine Albrecht

Dr. Richard Clement

Dr. Amy Ashton

Occupational Therapist

Julie Rhodes- Gulf Coast Orthopedics

Laura Mitchell

Anna Hymel- CPT Pediatric Therapy

Speech and Feeding Therapy

Erin Dagate- CPT Pediatric Therapy

Orthodontist

Dr. Jake Ellender

Dr. Nicole Thieler

Dr. Mark Lahaye

Dr. Christy Marcello

Dr. Brent Benoit

Pediatrician

Dr. Alisha Totina

Dr. Jill Sutton

Dr. Kenneth Cruse

Dr. Sheila Pitre

Dr. Leslie Ber

Pharmacy

Bayou Drug Store

People’s Drug Store

Terrebonne General Pharmacy

Willow Bark Pharmacy

Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy

Physician

Dr. Joseph Garcia

Dr. Alain Chesnut

Dr. Craig Wade

Dr. Lee Grafton

Dr. Brittany Wyger

Physical Therapy

Gulf Coast Orthopedics

Terrebonne Physical Therapy Clinic

ISR Physical Therapy

The Center for Pediatric Therapy

Speech and Feeding Therapy

Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Jeffery Rau

Dr. David Jansen

Spa

MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology

The Beauty Lab Med Spa

Skin Bar at SLMA

The Skin Refinery

Le Bijou Salon & Spa

Speech Therapist

Caitlyn Cloud

Holly Grabert

Caroline Blanchard

Ashley Waguespack

Lindsay Ellender

Urgent Care

Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care

Delta Urgent Care

Bayou MD Urgent Healthcare

All Access Walk In Clinic

Lafourche Urgent Care

SPORTS & FITNESS

Golf Course

Ellendale Country Club

Bayou Country Club

Latour Golf Club

The Houma Golf Club

Performance Golf Studio

Gym/Health/Fitness

Planet Fitness

Club4 Fitness

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center

Surge Athletics

Yoga Studio

Root2Rise

Houma Health and Wellness

M Power Yoga Studio

Hotworx

Everlimitless Yoga

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

Everest Tax & Accounting

Phillip Campo Accounting and Tax Services

Holden Ledet CPA

Joan Toups Accounting and Tax Service

Watkins CPA

Auto Detailing

Black Widow Detailing

Get Your Shine On Detail Shop

M&M Auto Detailing

Bayou Details

Cleaner Image Auto Detailing

Bank

Synergy Bank

South Louisiana Bank

Hancock Whitney

Chase Bank

First American Bank

Butcher

Bourgeois Meat Market

Bayou Boucherie Meat Market

Cajun Meat Market

Southern Farms Specialty Meats

Catering

531 Liberty Cafe

Cristiano Ristorante

Rouses Markets

The Buttery Crumb

Michele’s Catering Southern Home Cooking

Child Care

Pelican Point Preschool

Houma First United Methodist Preschool

Merry Oaks Preschool

Little Arrows Learning Academy

Bright Beginnings Day Care & Pre-School

Cleaning Services

Jani King of South Louisiana

Joy’s Hygienix

Fixch Cleans

Sunny Days Cleaning Services

Service Master Quality Services

CPA

Denise Bourg CPA

M. Bergeron & Co. CPA’s

Holden Ledet CPA

Demi Zeringue CPA

Ayo Orgeron and Ayo Inc.

Dance Studio

Paddy Danos School of Dance

Tina Chauvin’s School of Dance

H3 Studios

Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance

Benita’s Dance Studio

Driving School

NCR School for Driving

South Lafourche Driving School

Dufrene Driving School

R and C Driving School

South Louisiana Driving Academy

Electrician

E3 Electrical

Tomber Electric

LiveWire Electrical Services

Shockwave Generators & Electric

Duet’s Electrical Services

Funeral Home

Falgout Funeral Home

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory

Samart Funeral Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home

Glass Repair

Kiss Glass

Dwayne’s Glass & Mirror Works

Express Glass

Mobility Auto Glass

Southern Glass

Hair Salon

Salon Moxie

Vintage Vanity

Le Bijou Salon & Spa

Southern Roots Salon of Houma

Brush a Blowdry Bar

Heating and Air

Coastal Mechanical Contractors (CMC)

Target Temp LLC

Trahan and Sons Heating and AC

Arctic Air Solutions

Nick’s Heating & Air Conditioning

Home Builder/Contractor

Coastal Homebuilders LLC

Travis Buquet Home Builders

Gulf Coast Contracting Services

Chris Ledet Homes

Bowen Service Group

Insurance Agency

Jones Insurance

Carmouche Insurance of Houma

Page Insurance

Stock & Carrillo Insurance

The Hebert Insurance Company

Insurance Agent

David Stock

Rene Carreker

Erica Brunet

Robert Adams

Kade Luke

Investment Firm

Guardian Wealth Advisors

True Financial- Gary Birdsall

Edward Jones- Brooke Eastridge

Flagship Wealth Partners

Ameriprise Financial Services- Thomas Meyer

Jeweler

Landscaper

Berger Land Group

Green Acres Nursery

Lancescaping

Wendy’s Landscaping

Angelo’s Landscaping Plus LLC

Law Firm

Broussard Dove Law

Craig J. Landry Attorney at Law

Malbrough & Gottschalk, Attorneys at Law

Ory Law Group

Waitz and Downer

Lawyer

Craig Landry

Matt Ory

Sye Broussard

Cheleste Gottschalk

Jackie Dove

Martial Arts

Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Houma

Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux

Next Level Martial Arts of Houma

Blacklist Martial Arts

Delta Training Center

Mechanics

Adams Auto Care

Keep it Rolling Car Care Center

Ratchet Garage

Barrow Street Automotive

Houma Diesel Service

Mortgage Lending Company

Synergy Bank

American South Mortgage

Cedotal Mortgage

Mandalay Mortgage

Allegiance Home Lending

Nail Salon

Majestic Nails

Lavish Nail Spa

Kaitlyn Nail and Spa

Eclat Spa

4 Seasons Spa

Personal Loans/Title Loans

Southern Loans

Foti Financial

Bon Terre Credit

Faith Financial

1st Franklin Financial

Pest Control

Fon’s Pest Management

Orkin Pest Control

LaJaunies Pest Control

Terminix Pest Control

Liners Pest Control

Pet Groomer

Cajun Clippers Pet Salon

Kori’s Mutt Kutz

Cajun Canine Pet Grooming & Boarding

Caroline’s Pet Stop

The East Side Barking Lot

Photographer

Sapphire Moon Photography

Channing Candies Photography

Valley Rose Photography

Kelsey Chauvin Photography

Dristy Foret Photography

Plumber

Coastal Mechanical Contractors (CMC)

Jonathan Blum Plumbing

H and C Plumbing

John Barrilleaux and Sons Plumbing

Ken’s Plumbing and Heating

Pool Company

Clearwater Pools

Acadia Pools

Marcus Pool Service

Arcement Enterprises Inc

Aqua Pool Service

Real Estate Agency

Keller Williams

Canal and Main Realty

Donnes Real Estate

The Realty Group of South Louisiana

Real Estate Express

Real Estate Agent

Morgan Davis

Angelle Duplantis

Kelli Guidry

Shantelle Abshire

Jenna Guerrero

Real Estate Broker

Joe Boudreaux

Kelli Guidry

Stefany Deroche

Bill G. Boyd

Debbie Chauvin

Self-Storage

Makespace Self Storage

West Park Self Storage

U Haul

Buquet Storage

Ecostorage

Tanning Salon

Jaded Sol

Glow The Tanning Boutique

Bare Essentials Tanning Salon

Bahama Momma Tanning & Boutique

Beach Bums Tanning

Tattoo

Orca Tattoo

Monarch Studios

Copperhead Tattoo

Another Realm Tattoo (Formerly Black Pearl Tattoo Co.)

New Era Tattoo Studio

Tire Shop

Downtown Full Service

Bailey’s Tire Service

Nam’s Tire Service

Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service

Thibodaux Tire and Auto

Tree Services

Veteran Tree Care

Stump Out LLC

Land Trees

B. Landry’s Tree Service

Active Tree Services

Veterinarian

Walther Animal Clinic

West Park Veterinary Services

Ridgefield Animal Hospital

Marcello Veterinary Hospital Houma

Bayou Cane Veterinary Hospital

Videographer

Chillary Films, Chase and Hillary Toups

Four Oaks Film and Co.

Agape Wedding Video

LOCAL

Customer Service

Synergy Bank

Blondie Balloons

Grafton Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Jani King of South Louisiana

Brown Sugar Crumbs

New Business (2024-2025)

The Blended Bean

Luna Blossom

The Buttery Crumb

Bayou Luxe Inflatables and Events

Lapels Dry Cleaning

Nonprofit Organization

CASA of Terrebonne

The Haven

Junior Auxiliary of Houma

South Louisiana Wetland Discovery Center

Femmes Natales

Place for Kids to Have Fun

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Da Swamp

Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours

The Purple Penguin Art Company

HyperVelocity Race Track

Place for Date Night

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

Cinclare Bar & Table

531 Liberty Cafe

Cristiano Ristorante

Cuvee Wine Bar & Bistro

Place to have a Birthday Party

Da Swamp

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

HyperVelocity Race Track

Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours

The Purple Penguin Art Company

Place to Work

Synergy Bank

Terrebonne General Health System

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Ochsner St. Anne

Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Preschool

Pelican Point Preschool

First United Methodist Pre-School

Merry Oaks Preschool

Houma Christian School

St. Bernadette School

Private School

St. Bernadette School

Houma Christian School

Vandebilt Catholic High School

E. D. White Catholic High School

St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School

Summer Camp

Bayou Black Gym

Bayou STEM

Wetlands Discovery Center Swamp Camp

Houma’s Best After School & Summer Camp

YMCA

Teacher

Ashley Clement, Dularge Elementary School

Hollyn Davis, Acadian Elementary

Kristi DeRoche, Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary School

Ashley Scott, St. Matthew’s Episcopal School

Yicel Olden, Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary School

Tourist Attraction

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’

Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours

Coco Marina

Annie Miller’s Son’s Swamp and Marsh Tours

Chauvin Sculpture Garden

Wedding Venue

The Venue at Robinson Ranch

Mardi Gras Hall

Foundry on the Bayou

Grand Bayou Noir

Ellendale Country Club

Women Owned Business

The Blended Bean

Runneth Over

Luna Blossom

The Buttery Crumb

Blondie Balloons

SHOPPING

Antique/Vintage Shopping

Jocias Vintage Market

Once Upon a Time Antiques

Cedar Chest Boutique

The Happy Hippie

Lagniappe Shoppe

Appliance Store

Rod’s Appliances Inc.

Lynn’s Interiors

Billy’s Best Brands Plus

Richard’s Kitchen Store

Precision Appliances

Boat Dealer

G and F Sporting Center

Dagates Marine

Pellegrin Marine

H & H Marine

Southern Outdoors & Marine

Children’s Clothing

Paisley Park Resale

4L Mercantile

GG’s Children’s Boutique

Andree’s Baby Boutique

Mary Lou Clothing Co.

Florist

Blooming Orchid Florist

The Floral Hive

Attitudes-N-Designs

House of Flowers

Beautiful Blooms by Asia

Flooring Company

Dishman Flooring & Interiors

A & H Paint and Floor Covering

Perque Flooring

Morrison Terrebonne

Home Outlet

Furniture Store

Louis Mohana Furniture

Lynn’s Interiors

Jocias Vintage Market

Landmark Home Furnishings

Wesley Landeche Sales and Services

Grocery Store

Rouses Markets

Cannata’s Market

L and N Food Store

Bourg Supermarket

Marcel’s Supermarket

Hardware Store

Thibodaux Store

Morrison Terrebonne Hardware

The Home Outlet

LCR / The Plumbing Warehouse

Sugarland Hardware

Jeweler

Luckey’s Jewelers

Fakier Jewelers

Bueche’s Jewelry

Bill George Jewlelrs

Betty White Jewelers

Lawn Equipment

Houma Tractor and Equipment Inc.

The Power Shop

Neil’s Small Engine Inc.

Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies

Morrison Terrebonne

Men’s Clothing

4L Mercantile

Johnny’s Men’s Shop

Joes Work Boots

Jr. and Glenn

Norman’s Tuxedo

Nursery/Garden Center

Ganier’s Southdown Gardens

Hebert’s Nursery

Green Acres Nursery

Southern Roots Nursery

Double Oak Garden Center

New Car Dealership

Geri Lynn Nissan

Terrebonne Ford

Barker Honda

Robichaux Ford

Trapp Chevrolet

Outdoor Outfitters

4L Mercantile

Joes Work Boots

Songy’s Sporting Goods

Shoe Store

Felger’s Footwear

4L Mercantile

Joes Work Boots

una Blossom

JuJu’s Boutique

Speciality/Gift Store

Outside & In

Blondie Balloons

South Coast Baby Company

LanYap Houma

The Bead Hive

Toy Store

South Coast Baby Company

Big Boy Toys Shop

Paisley Park Resale

Used Car Dealership

Trapp Chevrolet

Geri Lynn Nissan

Barker Honda

Southland Dodge

Terrebonne Ford

Western Wear

Joes Work Boots

Dee’s Ranch ad Rodeo LLC

The Wild J Western Apparel

Women’s Clothing