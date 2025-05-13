2025 POV People’s Choice nominations announced- see who made the list!

TPSO announces arrest of inmate who stole Sheriff’s vehicle in escape attemptMay 13, 2025
Point of Vue magazine, our sister publication, is proud to present the nominees for the 2025 People’s Choice Awards — a celebration of the businesses, individuals, and organizations that help Terrebonne and Lafourche thrive, as nominated by the people who know them best!
We live here. We work here. We support the local shops, services, and events that shape our everyday lives. And now, it’s time to shine a spotlight on the names you nominated. The full list of 2025 nominees is below — and the excitement is just beginning!
While our team has done its best to reach out to every nominee, we know we may have missed a few. So if you see your name on the list, congratulations! And if we haven’t connected yet, don’t worry — we’d love to hear from you. Explore the free media kit and advertising options designed to help you get noticed, drive votes, and make the most of your nomination.
Voting opens on povhouma.com Monday, May 19, and closes Saturday, May 31. Be sure to show your support by casting your vote!
2025 PEOPLE’S CHOICE NOMINEES BY CATEGORY
ART & ENTERTAINMENT
Fesival
- Rougarou Fest
- Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie Festival
- May the 4th Be With You
- Twin Fest
- Weenie Spaghetti Festival
Local Artist
- Stacey Fabre
- Kassie Voisin
- Hans Geist
- Sarah K. Kreations
- Blondie Balloons
Local Band/Musician
- Bang Bang
- Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers
- Riding Robin
- Gina and Seth
- Snapper and the Fishsticks
Local Event
- Dancing with the Stars
- May the 4th Be With You
- Relay for Life
- Market at the Marina
- Louisiana King Cake Festival
Place to Hear Live Music
- The Balcony
- Cajun Critters
- La Carreta
- The Canal Bar
- Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Performing Arts Theater
- Thibodaux Playhouse Inc.
- le Petite Theatre de Terrebonne
- Broadway on Bayou Lafourche Performing Arts
- Sola Center for the Arts
EATING & DRINKING
Bakery
- Brown Sugar Crumbs
- The Prairie Bakehouse + Farm Stand
- Bertinot’s Best Bakery
- Chez Cake Bakery
- Taylor Made Cakes
BBQ
- Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse
- Honest Abe’s Barbecue
- Blake’s Deli
- Buy U BBQ
Bar
- Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro
- Mahony’s Irish Pub
- Bayou Cane Sports Bar
- Rox’s Bar
Bartender
- Ashley Neal
- Jacoby Pitre
- Cami Pitre
- Tiffany Bray
- Jeffery Markel
Beer Selection
- Spigots Brew Pub
- Cannata’s Market
- Pour House
- Mahony’s Irish Pub
- The Balcony
Bloody Mary
- Spahr’s Downtown
- Cajun Critters Seafood
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- Spigots Brew Pub
- Lumiere Blues and Jazz Bistro
Breakfast
- The Buttery Crumb
- Downtown Jeaux
- Runneth Over Cafe
- New York Bagel Houma
- Plantation Inn
Brunch
- Spigots Brew Pub
- The Buttery Crumb
- Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- La Carreta
- Lumiere Blues and Jazz Bistro
Chef
- Erica Duthu
- David Sonnier
- Lindsay Mason
- Kevin Templet
- Brent Daigle
Chinese Food
- Golden Dragon
- Gourmet House
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant
- Chinese Gourmet
- Ocean Star Super Buffet
Chicken Wings
- Wingstop
- B and B Wings
- Honest Abe’s Barbecue
- Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings
- Spigots Brew Pub
Coﬀeehouse
- Sweet Envy
- The Blended Bean
- Downtown Jeaux
- Runneth Over Coffee
- PJ’s Coffee
Donuts
- Tasty Cream Donuts
- Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts
- Golden Donuts and Breakfast
- Petersen Donuts and Desserts
- Sweet Kraving Donuts
Food Truck
- The Blended Bean
- Runneth Over Coffee
- Sweet Kraving Donuts
- Flami Nguyen Food Truck
- Fatboy Phillies
Fried Chicken
- Bayou Delight Restaurant
- Blake’s Deli
- Copeland’s of New Orleans
- Ceana’s Cajun Cookin
- Lumiere Blues and Jazz Bistro
Gumbo
- Off the Hook
- Spahr’s Downtown
- A-Bear’s Cafe
- 1921 Seafood And Oyster Bar
- Politz Restaurant
Hamburger
- Grady V’s
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- Alumni Grill
- Ground Pati
- Vic’s Touchdown Grill
Health Food/Drink
- Healthy U Nutrition
- Carrot Patch
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- Body by Thomas
- The Salad Station
Ice Cream/Yogurt
- Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor
- Brooke’s Sno World
- J-Six Ice Cream
- El Rinconcito Llamas
- Zack’s Frozen Yogurt
King Cake
- Rouses Markets
- Cannata’s Markets
- Bertinot’s Best Bakery
- Chez Bakery
- Bourg Supermarket
Kid Friendly Restaurant
- Cajun Critters Seafood
- Pepper’s
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
- La Carreta
Japanese Food
- Osaka Japanese Cusine
- Zen Japanese Grill & Sushi
- Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Geaux Fish Sushi & Hibachi
- Kampachi Sushi & Hibachi
Italian Food
- Cristiano Ristorante
- West Main Pizza and Spaghetti
- Rotolo’s Pizzeria
Margarita
- La Carreta
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- El Paso Mexican Grill
- Herradura Mexican Restaurant
- la Casa del Sol
Mexican Food
- El Paso Mexican Grill
- Herradura Mexican Restaurant
- la Casa del Sol
- Taqueria El Mundo
- La Terraza Restaurant
Outdoor Patio
- Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- La Carreta
- Cajun Critters Seafood
- Cristiano Ristorante
- On the Canal Bar
Pizza
- Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- Peppers Pizzeria
- Rotolo’s Pizzeria
- West Main Pizza and Spaghetti
- Redfish Pizza Co.
Po-Boy
- Mr. Po Boy
- Blake’sDeli
- Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’
- Griffin’s Louisiana Grill
- Bayou Blue Po Boys
Salad
- The Salad Station Houma
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- Rotolo’s Pizzeria
- Athenos Greek & Lebanese Cafe
- The Shack of Houma
Seafood Restaurant
- Cajun Critters Seafood
- The Shack of Houma
- Big Al’s Seafood Restaurant
- Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’
- 1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar
Soul Food
- The Buttery Crumb
- Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings
- Politz’s Restaurant
- NadieBs Taste of HomeAh
Sweet/Dessert
- Brown Sugar Crumbs
- The Sugar Canvas
- The Buttery Crumb
- Gimme That Sugar
- Crumbl
Thai/Vietnamese Food
- Song Phi Nong
- Siam House
- White Bowl
- Flami Nguyen Food Truck
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Aesthetic Clinic
- SLMA Skin Bar Medi Spa
- The Beauty Lab Med Spa
- Roberts Aesthetics and Wellness
- The Skin Refinery
- 360 Wellness
Assisted Living Facility
- Homestead Assisted Living
- The Suites of Sugar Mill Point
- St. Joseph Manor
- Thibodaux Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Heritage Manor of Houma
Cardiologist
- Dr. Matthew Finn
- Dr. Shane Prejean
- Dr. Craig Walker
- Dr. Richard Abben
- Dr. Peter Fail
Chiropractor
- Dr. Jake Bordelon
- Dr. Natalie Lirette
- Dr. Greg Pizzolato
- Dr. Beau Porche
- Dr. Ricky Melancon
Dentist
- Dr. Stephen Morgan
- Dr. Pedro Cuartas
- Dr. Ryan Walker
- Dr. Christian Walker
- Dr. Jacob Robichaux
Dermatologist
- Dr. Sarah Haydel
- Dr. Lee Grafton
- Dr. Alexis Duke
- Dr. Ryan Matherne
- Dr. Ian Watson
Dietitian
- Allison Cazenave
- April Sins
- Ryan Orgeron
- Leah Porche
- Michelle Briceno
Eye Clinic
- Seeca Medical Inc.
- Family Vision Clinic
- Mitchell Family Eye Care
- Advanced Eye Institute
- Eye LA
Home Hospice
- Hope Healthcare and Hospice Bayou Country
- St. Joseph Hospice
- Haydel Memorial Hospice
- Journey Hospice
Hospital
- Thibodaux Regional Health System
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
- Physicians Medical Center of Houma
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Massage Therapist
- Angel Deloach
- Heather Theriot
- Angelle Trosclair
- Jessica Demahy (Trahan)
- Lynn Weimer
Mental Health Professional
- Bliss Cunningham
- Tabitha Guidry Turner
- Hughes Counseling Services
Nursing Home
- The Oaks of Houma
- Heritage Manor of Houma
- The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation
- Chateau Terrebonne Health Care
- Audubon Health and Rehab
OB-GYN
- Dr. Michelle Andre
- Dr. Sheena Duplantis
- Dr. Christine Albrecht
- Dr. Richard Clement
- Dr. Amy Ashton
Occupational Therapist
- Julie Rhodes- Gulf Coast Orthopedics
- Laura Mitchell
- Anna Hymel- CPT Pediatric Therapy
- Speech and Feeding Therapy
- Erin Dagate- CPT Pediatric Therapy
Orthodontist
- Dr. Jake Ellender
- Dr. Nicole Thieler
- Dr. Mark Lahaye
- Dr. Christy Marcello
- Dr. Brent Benoit
Pediatrician
- Dr. Alisha Totina
- Dr. Jill Sutton
- Dr. Kenneth Cruse
- Dr. Sheila Pitre
- Dr. Leslie Ber
Pharmacy
- Bayou Drug Store
- People’s Drug Store
- Terrebonne General Pharmacy
- Willow Bark Pharmacy
- Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy
Physician
- Dr. Joseph Garcia
- Dr. Alain Chesnut
- Dr. Craig Wade
- Dr. Lee Grafton
- Dr. Brittany Wyger
Physical Therapy
- Gulf Coast Orthopedics
- Terrebonne Physical Therapy Clinic
- ISR Physical Therapy
- The Center for Pediatric Therapy
- Speech and Feeding Therapy
Plastic Surgeon
- Dr. Jeffery Rau
- Dr. David Jansen
Spa
- MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology
- The Beauty Lab Med Spa
- Skin Bar at SLMA
- The Skin Refinery
- Le Bijou Salon & Spa
Speech Therapist
- Caitlyn Cloud
- Holly Grabert
- Caroline Blanchard
- Ashley Waguespack
- Lindsay Ellender
Urgent Care
- Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care
- Delta Urgent Care
- Bayou MD Urgent Healthcare
- All Access Walk In Clinic
- Lafourche Urgent Care
SPORTS & FITNESS
Golf Course
- Ellendale Country Club
- Bayou Country Club
- Latour Golf Club
- The Houma Golf Club
- Performance Golf Studio
Gym/Health/Fitness
- Planet Fitness
- Club4 Fitness
- Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center
- Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center
- Surge Athletics
Yoga Studio
- Root2Rise
- Houma Health and Wellness
- M Power Yoga Studio
- Hotworx
- Everlimitless Yoga
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
- Everest Tax & Accounting
- Phillip Campo Accounting and Tax Services
- Holden Ledet CPA
- Joan Toups Accounting and Tax Service
- Watkins CPA
Auto Detailing
- Black Widow Detailing
- Get Your Shine On Detail Shop
- M&M Auto Detailing
- Bayou Details
- Cleaner Image Auto Detailing
Bank
- Synergy Bank
- South Louisiana Bank
- Hancock Whitney
- Chase Bank
- First American Bank
Butcher
- Bourgeois Meat Market
- Bayou Boucherie Meat Market
- Cajun Meat Market
- Southern Farms Specialty Meats
Catering
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- Cristiano Ristorante
- Rouses Markets
- The Buttery Crumb
- Michele’s Catering Southern Home Cooking
Child Care
- Pelican Point Preschool
- Houma First United Methodist Preschool
- Merry Oaks Preschool
- Little Arrows Learning Academy
- Bright Beginnings Day Care & Pre-School
Cleaning Services
- Jani King of South Louisiana
- Joy’s Hygienix
- Fixch Cleans
- Sunny Days Cleaning Services
- Service Master Quality Services
CPA
- Denise Bourg CPA
- M. Bergeron & Co. CPA’s
- Holden Ledet CPA
- Demi Zeringue CPA
- Ayo Orgeron and Ayo Inc.
Dance Studio
- Paddy Danos School of Dance
- Tina Chauvin’s School of Dance
- H3 Studios
- Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance
- Benita’s Dance Studio
Driving School
- NCR School for Driving
- South Lafourche Driving School
- Dufrene Driving School
- R and C Driving School
- South Louisiana Driving Academy
Electrician
- E3 Electrical
- Tomber Electric
- LiveWire Electrical Services
- Shockwave Generators & Electric
- Duet’s Electrical Services
Funeral Home
- Falgout Funeral Home
- Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory
- Samart Funeral Home
- Ordoyne Funeral Home
- Thibodaux Funeral Home
Glass Repair
- Kiss Glass
- Dwayne’s Glass & Mirror Works
- Express Glass
- Mobility Auto Glass
- Southern Glass
Hair Salon
- Salon Moxie
- Vintage Vanity
- Le Bijou Salon & Spa
- Southern Roots Salon of Houma
- Brush a Blowdry Bar
Heating and Air
- Coastal Mechanical Contractors (CMC)
- Target Temp LLC
- Trahan and Sons Heating and AC
- Arctic Air Solutions
- Nick’s Heating & Air Conditioning
Home Builder/Contractor
- Coastal Homebuilders LLC
- Travis Buquet Home Builders
- Gulf Coast Contracting Services
- Chris Ledet Homes
- Bowen Service Group
Insurance Agency
- Jones Insurance
- Carmouche Insurance of Houma
- Page Insurance
- Stock & Carrillo Insurance
- The Hebert Insurance Company
Insurance Agent
- David Stock
- Rene Carreker
- Erica Brunet
- Robert Adams
- Kade Luke
Investment Firm
- Guardian Wealth Advisors
- True Financial- Gary Birdsall
- Edward Jones- Brooke Eastridge
- Flagship Wealth Partners
- Ameriprise Financial Services- Thomas Meyer
Jeweler
Landscaper
- Berger Land Group
- Green Acres Nursery
- Lancescaping
- Wendy’s Landscaping
- Angelo’s Landscaping Plus LLC
Law Firm
- Broussard Dove Law
- Craig J. Landry Attorney at Law
- Malbrough & Gottschalk, Attorneys at Law
- Ory Law Group
- Waitz and Downer
Lawyer
- Craig Landry
- Matt Ory
- Sye Broussard
- Cheleste Gottschalk
- Jackie Dove
Martial Arts
- Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Houma
- Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux
- Next Level Martial Arts of Houma
- Blacklist Martial Arts
- Delta Training Center
Mechanics
- Adams Auto Care
- Keep it Rolling Car Care Center
- Ratchet Garage
- Barrow Street Automotive
- Houma Diesel Service
Mortgage Lending Company
- Synergy Bank
- American South Mortgage
- Cedotal Mortgage
- Mandalay Mortgage
- Allegiance Home Lending
Nail Salon
- Majestic Nails
- Lavish Nail Spa
- Kaitlyn Nail and Spa
- Eclat Spa
- 4 Seasons Spa
Personal Loans/Title Loans
- Southern Loans
- Foti Financial
- Bon Terre Credit
- Faith Financial
- 1st Franklin Financial
Pest Control
- Fon’s Pest Management
- Orkin Pest Control
- LaJaunies Pest Control
- Terminix Pest Control
- Liners Pest Control
Pet Groomer
- Cajun Clippers Pet Salon
- Kori’s Mutt Kutz
- Cajun Canine Pet Grooming & Boarding
- Caroline’s Pet Stop
- The East Side Barking Lot
Photographer
- Sapphire Moon Photography
- Channing Candies Photography
- Valley Rose Photography
- Kelsey Chauvin Photography
- Dristy Foret Photography
Plumber
- Coastal Mechanical Contractors (CMC)
- Jonathan Blum Plumbing
- H and C Plumbing
- John Barrilleaux and Sons Plumbing
- Ken’s Plumbing and Heating
Pool Company
- Clearwater Pools
- Acadia Pools
- Marcus Pool Service
- Arcement Enterprises Inc
- Aqua Pool Service
Real Estate Agency
- Keller Williams
- Canal and Main Realty
- Donnes Real Estate
- The Realty Group of South Louisiana
- Real Estate Express
Real Estate Agent
- Morgan Davis
- Angelle Duplantis
- Kelli Guidry
- Shantelle Abshire
- Jenna Guerrero
Real Estate Broker
- Joe Boudreaux
- Kelli Guidry
- Stefany Deroche
- Bill G. Boyd
- Debbie Chauvin
Self-Storage
- Makespace Self Storage
- West Park Self Storage
- U Haul
- Buquet Storage
- Ecostorage
Tanning Salon
- Jaded Sol
- Glow The Tanning Boutique
- Bare Essentials Tanning Salon
- Bahama Momma Tanning & Boutique
- Beach Bums Tanning
Tattoo
- Orca Tattoo
- Monarch Studios
- Copperhead Tattoo
- Another Realm Tattoo (Formerly Black Pearl Tattoo Co.)
- New Era Tattoo Studio
Tire Shop
- Downtown Full Service
- Bailey’s Tire Service
- Nam’s Tire Service
- Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service
- Thibodaux Tire and Auto
Tree Services
- Veteran Tree Care
- Stump Out LLC
- Land Trees
- B. Landry’s Tree Service
- Active Tree Services
Veterinarian
- Walther Animal Clinic
- West Park Veterinary Services
- Ridgefield Animal Hospital
- Marcello Veterinary Hospital Houma
- Bayou Cane Veterinary Hospital
Videographer
- Chillary Films, Chase and Hillary Toups
- Four Oaks Film and Co.
- Agape Wedding Video
LOCAL
Customer Service
- Synergy Bank
- Blondie Balloons
- Grafton Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
- Jani King of South Louisiana
- Brown Sugar Crumbs
New Business (2024-2025)
- The Blended Bean
- Luna Blossom
- The Buttery Crumb
- Bayou Luxe Inflatables and Events
- Lapels Dry Cleaning
Nonprofit Organization
- CASA of Terrebonne
- The Haven
- Junior Auxiliary of Houma
- South Louisiana Wetland Discovery Center
- Femmes Natales
Place for Kids to Have Fun
- Bayou Country Children’s Museum
- Da Swamp
- Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours
- The Purple Penguin Art Company
- HyperVelocity Race Track
Place for Date Night
- Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- Cinclare Bar & Table
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- Cristiano Ristorante
- Cuvee Wine Bar & Bistro
Place to have a Birthday Party
- Da Swamp
- Bayou Country Children’s Museum
- HyperVelocity Race Track
- Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours
- The Purple Penguin Art Company
Place to Work
- Synergy Bank
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Anne
- Cardiovascular Institute of the South
Preschool
- Pelican Point Preschool
- First United Methodist Pre-School
- Merry Oaks Preschool
- Houma Christian School
- St. Bernadette School
Private School
- St. Bernadette School
- Houma Christian School
- Vandebilt Catholic High School
- E. D. White Catholic High School
- St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School
Summer Camp
- Bayou Black Gym
- Bayou STEM
- Wetlands Discovery Center Swamp Camp
- Houma’s Best After School & Summer Camp
- YMCA
Teacher
- Ashley Clement, Dularge Elementary School
- Hollyn Davis, Acadian Elementary
- Kristi DeRoche, Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary School
- Ashley Scott, St. Matthew’s Episcopal School
- Yicel Olden, Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary School
Tourist Attraction
- Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’
- Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
- Coco Marina
- Annie Miller’s Son’s Swamp and Marsh Tours
- Chauvin Sculpture Garden
Wedding Venue
- The Venue at Robinson Ranch
- Mardi Gras Hall
- Foundry on the Bayou
- Grand Bayou Noir
- Ellendale Country Club
Women Owned Business
- The Blended Bean
- Runneth Over
- Luna Blossom
- The Buttery Crumb
- Blondie Balloons
SHOPPING
Antique/Vintage Shopping
- Jocias Vintage Market
- Once Upon a Time Antiques
- Cedar Chest Boutique
- The Happy Hippie
- Lagniappe Shoppe
Appliance Store
- Rod’s Appliances Inc.
- Lynn’s Interiors
- Billy’s Best Brands Plus
- Richard’s Kitchen Store
- Precision Appliances
Boat Dealer
- G and F Sporting Center
- Dagates Marine
- Pellegrin Marine
- H & H Marine
- Southern Outdoors & Marine
Children’s Clothing
- Paisley Park Resale
- 4L Mercantile
- GG’s Children’s Boutique
- Andree’s Baby Boutique
- Mary Lou Clothing Co.
Florist
- Blooming Orchid Florist
- The Floral Hive
- Attitudes-N-Designs
- House of Flowers
- Beautiful Blooms by Asia
Flooring Company
- Dishman Flooring & Interiors
- A & H Paint and Floor Covering
- Perque Flooring
- Morrison Terrebonne
- Home Outlet
Furniture Store
- Louis Mohana Furniture
- Lynn’s Interiors
- Jocias Vintage Market
- Landmark Home Furnishings
- Wesley Landeche Sales and Services
Grocery Store
- Rouses Markets
- Cannata’s Market
- L and N Food Store
- Bourg Supermarket
- Marcel’s Supermarket
Hardware Store
- Thibodaux Store
- Morrison Terrebonne Hardware
- The Home Outlet
- LCR / The Plumbing Warehouse
- Sugarland Hardware
Jeweler
- Luckey’s Jewelers
- Fakier Jewelers
- Bueche’s Jewelry
- Bill George Jewlelrs
- Betty White Jewelers
Lawn Equipment
- Houma Tractor and Equipment Inc.
- The Power Shop
- Neil’s Small Engine Inc.
- Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies
- Morrison Terrebonne
Men’s Clothing
- 4L Mercantile
- Johnny’s Men’s Shop
- Joes Work Boots
- Jr. and Glenn
- Norman’s Tuxedo
Nursery/Garden Center
- Ganier’s Southdown Gardens
- Hebert’s Nursery
- Green Acres Nursery
- Southern Roots Nursery
- Double Oak Garden Center
New Car Dealership
- Geri Lynn Nissan
- Terrebonne Ford
- Barker Honda
- Robichaux Ford
- Trapp Chevrolet
Outdoor Outfitters
- 4L Mercantile
- Joes Work Boots
- Songy’s Sporting Goods
Shoe Store
- Felger’s Footwear
- 4L Mercantile
- Joes Work Boots
- una Blossom
- JuJu’s Boutique
Speciality/Gift Store
- Outside & In
- Blondie Balloons
- South Coast Baby Company
- LanYap Houma
- The Bead Hive
Toy Store
- South Coast Baby Company
- Big Boy Toys Shop
- Paisley Park Resale
Used Car Dealership
- Trapp Chevrolet
- Geri Lynn Nissan
- Barker Honda
- Southland Dodge
- Terrebonne Ford
Western Wear
- Joes Work Boots
- Dee’s Ranch ad Rodeo LLC
- The Wild J Western Apparel
Women’s Clothing
- 4L Mercantile
- HeirLoom By HerringStone’s
- MBS Fit Co.
- Mary Lou Clothing Co.
- Luna Blossom