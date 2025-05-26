22-year-old Dularge native opens House of Sculpt Pilates Studio in Downtown Houma

Houma’s newest pilates studio, House of Sculpt, has officially opened their doors downtown.

Located on West Main Street, House of Sculpt was founded by 22-year-old Dularge native Bree Lovell, who hopes to bring a space of support, community, and health to the Terrebonne Parish community.

“My love of fitness and healthy living started with my mom, Chantelle, but as I got older, I started taking a personal interest in my own health journey,” explained Bree. “After struggling with anxiety, I found that a positive outlet was pilates– so as a young woman, with the love and support of friends and family, I was finally able to open House of Sculpt and welcome everyone in Houma and surrounding areas to the practice of pilates.”

Under the tagline “progress, not perfection,” House of Sculpt offers a wide range of classes for every age and experience level, from beginner to advanced. The classes include combinations of pilates, cardio, strength training, and more in an upbeat environment.

“We want to offer more than just exercise classes– we strive to be a welcoming and supportive space where everyone, from beginners to experienced practitioners, can feel comfortable,” continued Bree. “Through high-quality instruction and a focus on body awareness, we hope to educate and empower clients to take charge of their physical health and wellness. Our classes are designed to foster connection, relieve stress, and build a sense of belonging.”

House of Sculpt is now open in Houma, and a full list of their class schedule can be found here.

“Ultimately, our goal is to help others discover the benefits of Pilates while building a healthier, happier neighborhood,” said Bree. “I can’t wait for everyone to find their own love in their fitness journey and experience the mind and body altering affects of a serene pilates class.”

For more information about classes, instructors, and more, please visit House of Sculpt on Facebook.