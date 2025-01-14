2nd Annual Weenie Spaghetti Festival draws thousands to downtown Houma

Despite freezing temperatures and even forecasts for snow this past Saturday, Houma’s 2nd Annual Weenie Spaghetti Festival went off with a bang– drawing thousands of people to the bayou area for this unique event.

“Even with the chilly weather, it was an incredibly successful day,” said organizer Daniel Babin. “We really came together as a community and tripled our footprint, doubled the amount of weenie spaghetti, enjoyed delicious food, and had an amazing time.”

Teams hailing from all across Louisiana came to compete for the title of Best Weenie Spaghetti and Best Bloody Mary, with several local teams bringing home the top prize. One of the highlights of the day was Cajun Meat Market cooking a whopping 100 gallons of weenie spaghetti, a huge spectacle that everyone enjoyed, and– to their knowledge– the biggest pot of weenie spaghetti ever cooked.

All photos provided by the Weenie Spaghetti Festival.

2025’s Weenie Spaghetti Festival also included local arts and craft vendors, live music, and easy access to downtown Houma’s shops. “Having the Weenie Spaghetti Festival in downtown Houma means extra foot traffic for our local businesses,” explained Babin. “We plan on keeping the festival downtown and working with surrounding businesses so everyone can enjoy a boost right after Christmas while we kick off the Mardi Gras season.”

The winners of the 2025 Weenie Spaghetti Festival are as follows:

People’s Choice Weenie Spaghetti

A tie between Pot-2-La and Latter & Blum Canal & Main Realty Hot Dog Hustlers. These two teams have decided to come back to the 2026 Weenie Spaghetti Festival as long as they get to rig up next to each to settle the score once and for all.

People’s Choice Bloody Mary

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Best Weenie Spaghetti

1st – Uncle Pony’s Cooking

2nd – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Best Bloody Mary

1st – Lumiere Blue’s & Jazz Bistro

2nd – Assurance Financial – Houma

Organizers of the Weenie Spaghetti Festival also wish to thank the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, HDDC, HPD, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, sponsors, cooking teams, judges, vendors, and local businesses for all their support, patience, and hard work that made this special event possible.

See you in 2026 for another great year of Weenie Spaghetti!