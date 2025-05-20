4 of 10 escaped Orleans Parish inmates now captured, reward raised to $20K per fugitive

Following a highly-dangerous prison break from the Orleans Parish Jail on May 16, 2025, the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troopers and partners have now apprehended four out of the ten escaped inmates.

As of May 19, 2025, the FBI has increased their reward for valuable tips to $10,000 per inmate. ATF, in collaboration with Crimestoppers GNO, is now offering a $5,000 reward, in addition to the $5,000 reward from Crimestoppers.

All photos and graphics provided by the Louisiana State Police.

“Troopers worked through the night with our local, state and federal partners to continue the search for the seven escaped inmates who remain at large,” said the Louisiana State Police. “The search began after ten inmates escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail on May 16, 2025. Troopers quickly apprehended the first escapee, and with continued collaboration among law enforcement agencies, two more were taken into custody later in the day.”

Following their apprehension, LSP Air Support coordinated with LSP SWAT to safely transport the three individuals to a secure state correctional facility outside the area. During the transfer, one of the inmates exhibited hostile behavior, requiring Troopers to use a spit hood to ensure their safety. Yesterday, the fourth escapee was taken into custody.

The apprehended escapees are Kendell Myles, Dkenan Dennis, Gary C. Price, and Robert Moody. Corey Boyd, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Leo Tate, Lenton Vanburen, and Atoine T. Massey are still at large.

“Over 200 Law Enforcement officers remain dedicated to the efforts of locating the fugitives, working around the clock,” continues LSP. “Please continue to provide any possible information that may lead to the apprehension of these fugitives.”

Citizens are encouraged to call LSP Fusion Center: 225-925-4192, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans 504-822-1111, or FBI – New Orleans 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have any information. For recent updates, please visit the Louisiana State Police on Facebook.