48 hours without water: Water service expected to return to the bayou today after record snow storm

While many across Terrebonne Parish were enjoying the recent snowfall, the reality for those down the bayou became much bleaker when water service was unexpectedly lost on Wednesday.

“This was an unprecedented event,” said District 9 Councilman Steve Trosclair. “We’ve had issues with hurricanes, but we’ve never experienced this amount of snowfall before– but the people on the bayou are so resilient and they know how to get by during challenges like these.”

Areas across the Terrebonne Parish bayou, including Dularge, Gibson, Grand Caillou, Bourg, Chauvin, Montegut, and Point-Aux-Chenes have been largely without water since the record snowstorm swept through the area.

The below-freezing temperatures caused a slew of issues, including breaks and leaks, in waterlines that weren’t accustomed to the snow. Many citizens were forced to resort to boiling snow to flush toilets and complete basic household chores.

Now that conditions have improved, Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 has dispatched crews and equipment to repair the broken lines across the bayou, with community leaders optimistic that water service will return within 24 hours.

“We are hoping to have water back later this evening,” said District 8 Councilwoman Kim Chauvin. “We are calling on all community members to come together and make sure there are no leaks. Look to the neighbors on your left, look to your right, and if you see a leak, call it in immediately so we can stay on track. We don’t want to go through this again.”

If you see any noticeable leaks, please call Consolidated Waterworks at (985) 879-2495. Please continue to conserve water until normal services are restored.