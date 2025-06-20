7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee to open in East Houma this summer

7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee is coming to East Houma this summer!

Opening at 991 Grand Caillou Road on July 5, 2025, local coffee lovers are invited to come to their Grand Opening Swag Day Celebration from 5:30 AM-11:00 PM— with the purchase of a large coffee, receive a free 7 Brew t-shirt.

“7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” reads 7 Brew’s website. “We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it. The dream came alive with our first “stand” in Rogers, AR and our 7 original coffees in 2017.”

Today, 7 Brew creates custom-hand crafted drinks in different locations throughout the country– now including Terrebonne Parish. The seven original flavors include the Blondie, the Brunette, the Smooth 7, the Cinnamon Role, the White Chocolate Mocha, the German Chocolate, and the Sweet and Salty. See the full 7 Brew menu here.

For more information, please visit 7 Brew on Facebook.