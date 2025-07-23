87% of Houma-area restaurants found to be accurately labeling shrimp, leading Gulf Region in seafood honesty

SEAD Consulting recently tested shrimp dishes from 24 restaurants in Terrebonne Parish, revealing that 87% of restaurants provided correctly-labeled origins of their shrimp products– much higher than other tested locations across the Gulf.

The results showed that 16 out of 24 dishes (67%) contained genuine Gulf shrimp, while 8 out of 24 (33%) were imported, and 3 of those were explicitly mislabeled as local — a 13% inauthenticity rate. Although a 13% inauthenticity rate is much lower than markets without mislabeling laws, such as Tampa, Florida where 98% of restaurants were caught not serving what they were representing, it’ s still of concern to local shrimpers, restauranteurs and residents of the Houma area.

“Down here, Gulf shrimp isn’t just seafood — it’s identity,” said Lance Nacio, Houma shrimper and Louisiana Shrimp Task Force board member. “I’m glad to see that 87% of restaurants are doing the right thing for generations of hardworking shrimpers and trusting customers who believe they are supporting the local shrimping industry. Shame on the handful of restaurants who are misrepresenting what they are selling.”

While 5 of the 8 imported shrimp samples were labeled correctly, 3 restaurants used vague or misleading terms like ‘fresh shrimp’, only disclosing the product’s origin when asked directly.

Houma Testing Summary:

16 of 24 dishes = authentic Gulf shrimp (67%)

8 of 24 dishes = imported shrimp (33%)

3 of 24 = labeled inaccurately (12%)

5 of 24 = labeled correctly (21%, 3 with suggestive marketing)

87% compliance rate, but 1 in 8 shrimp dishes still misleading

“This is about integrity,” said Al Mahler, a Houma restaurateur called Big Al’s, and lifelong Gulf seafood advocate. “My kitchen serves wild-caught Louisiana shrimp because that’s what we believe in. People don’t come here for shortcuts—they come for tradition, flavor, and trust.”

These Houma Restaurants Were Found to Be Serving Authentic Gulf Shrimp as advertised or implied:

1921 Seafood 1522 Barrow St, Houma, LA 70360

531 Liberty Café 531 Liberty St, Houma, LA 70360

Abear’s Café 809 Bayou Black Dr, Houma, LA 70360

Alumni Grill 1130 LA-1, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Atchafalaya Cafe 7310 LA-182, Morgan City, LA 70380

Big Al’s Seafood 1377 W Tunnel Blvd, Houma, LA 70360

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’ 5602 W Main St, Houma, LA 70360

Cajun Critters 6433 Alma St, Houma, LA 70364

C’est Bon Cafe 1687 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma, LA 70363

Copelands of New Orleans (Houma) 1534 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma, LA

70360

70360 Mr. Po-boy East 860 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma, LA 70363

Off the Hook 604 N. Canal Blvd. Thidedaux, LA 70301

Rita Mae’s Kitchen 711 Federal Ave, Morgan City, LA 70380

Rouses #17 1653 St Mary St, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Saphr’s Seafood 603 West 4th St Thibodaux, LA 70301

The Ground Patti 101 Bayou Gardens Blvd, Houma, LA 70364

Restaurants found to be in violation of truth-in-menu standards are not listed publicly, but the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force is working with the Louisiana Health Department to investigate them further.

The RIGHTTest™ system allows portable, two-hour DNA-based verification of shrimp species and is being used throughout the Gulf Coast to support authenticity in the seafood supply chain.

What Locals Can Do:

Ask your server where the shrimp comes from

Look for “wild-caught Gulf shrimp” on menus

Report suspected seafood fraud to local health authorities

About the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force

The Louisiana Shrimp Task Force advises the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and related agencies on protecting and promoting the state’s wild shrimp industry. The group works to strengthen transparency, local economies, and seafood quality for consumers.

SEAD (Seafood Development) Consulting blends science and policy to defend seafood authenticity. Its RIGHTTest™ program is revolutionizing how consumers, restaurants, and regulators verify species in real time to combat fraud and protect coastal livelihoods. Visit www.seadconsulting.com to learn more or report suspected mislabeling.

Disclaimer: SeaD’s testing and reporting is intended to be used as an investigatory tool to assist the restaurant industry’s fight against seafood mislabeling and is not intended for use in any legal proceedings, nor may SeaD’s data, testing, or reporting be used in any legal proceeding without the express written authorization of SeaD.