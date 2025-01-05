A chill is in the air—here’s how to stay safe

Temperatures are dropping tonight, which means it’s time to crank up the heat! The U.S. National Weather Service of New Orleans reminds us Cajuns to prioritize safety when staying warm during this cold snap.

If you’re planning to use a space heater, follow these essential safety tips:

Always read and adhere to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Place the heater on a flat, stable surface, away from anything flammable.

Ensure proper ventilation and check that your carbon monoxide detectors are functioning.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby, just in case.

Maintain at least a three-foot clearance around electric heaters.

For those using other heating devices, beware of carbon monoxide risks. Gasoline, propane, natural gas, and charcoal heaters can pose serious hazards if not used properly.

Fireplaces are a classic way to stay warm, but safety comes first:

Confirm your flue is open and operational before lighting a fire.

Never leave a fire unattended, and make sure it’s fully extinguished before bed.

Keep the hearth clear of decorations or clutter, and use a protective barrier to keep pets and loved ones safe.

Regularly test your smoke detectors and replace batteries as needed.

Grab a cozy sweatshirt, whip up some hot cocoa, and enjoy this chilly weather!