A forgotten tragedy remembered: Community invited to honor memory of Acadian ancestors

Next week, the community is invited to gather to learn about, honor, and commemorate a tragic event that shaped our Acadian ancestors.

The Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum will host their first ever Day of Commemoration honoring the Great Upheaval or Le Grand Dérangement, which was the forced removal of roughly 15,000 Acadian peoples from Canada between 1755-1764 by Great Britain. Many who survived this brutal expulsion travelled down the Mississippi to Louisiana, where they became the Cajun population we are known as today.

“Being a Cajun man myself, I didn’t know as much as I should about the Great Upheaval. We need to learn about it because this is the history of our ancestors and it is not talked about enough,” said Jonathan Foret with the Waterlife Museum. “This was a horrific thing that happened to our ancestors– we need to understand how they got to be in Louisiana, and the struggle it took for them to get here.”

The first annual Day of Commemoration will take place on Monday, July 28, 2025 at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum in Houma. There will be free museum admission until 5:00 PM, alongside a wreath-laying ceremony by students of École Pointe-au-Chien on the Deportation Cross monument at 10:00 AM.

“We celebrate the Rougarou, we celebrate Boucheries, we celebrate lots of unique things in our culture, but we never talk about how people died to bring us this folklore that we love,” continued Foret. “It is our responsibility to uncover their stories, connect the dots, and honor their sacrifices.”

For more information, please visit the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum on Facebook.