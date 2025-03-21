A Historic Release: 15 critically-endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles return to Gulf of America after months of rehabilitation

On the beaches of Grand Isle yesterday, 15 critically-endangered sea turtles were released back into the Gulf of America as dozens of onlookers watched the historic moment.

“This Thursday, 15 tiny sea turtles, each wrapped in wet towels and carefully packed in individual banana boxes, were given a fresh start in the warm waters of the Gulf,” reads a statement from Grand Isle. “These Kemp’s ridley turtles, once on the brink of death, were released from Grand Isle after months of rehabilitation by the Audubon Aquarium Rescue.”

In December of 2024, the 15 turtles were flown in from New England in critical condition– severely cold and freezing from the frigid local temperatures. Now, they have returned to their warm home waters of the Gulf of America.

All photos provided by Grand Isle.

“These are the first of 28 turtles to be released back into their natural habitat, marking a significant step in their recovery journey,” continues the statement. “A reminder that every little action makes a difference in preserving our beautiful planet.”

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the smallest sea turtle in the world, and are primarily found in the Gulf of America. Kemp’s ridley were once abundant in the Gulf of America with tens of thousands of females nesting, until the population crashed in the mid-20th century. Intensive conservation actions were implemented on nesting beaches and through fisheries management. Bycatch in commercial and recreational fishing gear continues to be the biggest threat facing Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

As this significant milestone is celebrated, the Audubon Aquarium Rescue encourages everyone to keep a sharp eye out for marine animals in need of help while at the beach to help protect endangered species. If you see a sick, injured, or stranded marine animal, please call (877) 942-5343 immediately.

For more information, please visit the Audubon Aquarium Rescue’s official website.