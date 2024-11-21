A Holiday Miracle: TPCG employee marries local couple in Courthouse Square amid wedding crisis

Two newlyweds experienced an early holiday miracle earlier this week, thanks to TPCG’s very own Director of Quality of Life, Jim Wendell.

“Randy Galliano III and Krystal Champagne had made an appointment to be married at the courthouse by one of the judges the day before the groom-to-be was shipped off to Virginia for a military assignment. To their dismay, when they arrived at the courthouse, they learned that there was no judge had a medical emergency and no one was available to perform their ceremony,” reads a statement from TPCG. “The couple left the courthouse visibilty upset and unsure of what to do next.”

The couple was on a limited timeline, as they needed to be married that day to be able to live together on the military base– and while explaining their situation to someone outside the courthouse, TPCG Director of Quality of Life Jim Wendell overheard and realized he could help out.

“I was in the middle of setting up the downtown Christmas tree when heard their story, and quickly asked if all they needed was someone to officiate their ceremony,” explained Wendell, who is also an ordained minister.

Wendell was then able to marry the lucky couple just moments later in the Courthouse Square gazebo– and in another unexpected twist of fate, while signing the marriage license, Wendell learned that the groom’s father is Parish employee Randy Galliano II of the Department of Solid Waste/Vegetation.

“It always feels great when you can do something for someone who is in need,” said Wendell. “What I did was very minimal, but when you can help someone out of a bind, it goes a long way– and really restores your fate in humanity. I was happy to help them out.”

Congrats to the newlyweds, and a huge shoutout to Mr. Jim Wendell for stepping in and becoming a Main Street Hero!