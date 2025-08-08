A house into a home: Thrive on the Bayou donations transform rooms at local homeless shelter

Thrive on the Bayou is working to bring care, comfort, and a touch of home to a local homeless shelter.

Using funds raised from their 2024 Light Up The Night event with Beacon Light Church, members of Thrive recently purchased and donated a wide array of home essentials to the Beautiful Beginnings Center in Houma– a homeless shelter for families with children.

All photos provided by TPCG.

“We wanted to uplift the people staying there by making it feel a bit more like home,” said Tonya Harris with Thrive on the Bayou. “This is an ongoing project, and we plan to reset the rooms after each family is done using them. It is so impactful to work with people who really have a passion for those in our community, and we hope this gesture tells people going through a difficult time that their community cares about them.”

The donated goods were specifically designed to make the center more homey and welcoming, and included decorative pillows, wall art, rugs, personal care packages, and more.

“With hands-on room transformations, they helped turn shelter spaces into warm, welcoming environments that now feel like home,” said the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. “Thanks to their kindness and dedication, the families at Beautiful Beginnings are experiencing more than just a place to stay, they’re experiencing comfort, dignity, and hope.”

Thrive on the Bayou’s next Light Up The Night event, an al fresco dining experience benefiting our community, will take place on October 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM in Houma. Stay tuned for more details here.