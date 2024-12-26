A living Elf on the Shelf: See where Terrebonne Parish’s “Robbie the Elf” visited this Christmas season

With all the presents unwrapped and Christmas 2024 behind us, the local living “Elf on the Shelf”– Robbie the Elf– has returned to the North Pole after his mission to visit different locations in Terrebonne Parish to spread holiday cheer.

Robbie the Elf, played by Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Chief Communications Officer Robbie Lee, brought festive spirit around Houma and all of Terrebonne Parish for the last several weeks. Dressed as a real life “Elf on the Shelf,” Robbie spent roughly 20 days visiting a slew of different local places, including downtown Houma, the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting, the new South Regional Branch library, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, and more. All of his festive visits were documented on TPCG’s Facebook for everyone to enjoy.

“Final preparations are underway, and Robbie the Elf has officially been called back to the North Pole to assist Santa on his journey to deliver presents to everyone on the “Nice” list,” reads a post from TPCG on Christmas Eve. “He had a blast seeing all that Terrebonne Parish has to offer, and has already put in a request to be assigned to Terrebonne Parish again for the 2025 holiday season!”

The final list of places Robbie the Elf visited this December includes (all photos provided by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government):

Downtown Houma Courthouse Square, December 1, 2024,The Rotary Centennial Plaza, December 2, 2024, and The South Regional Branch Library, December 3, 2024

Mechanicville Recreation Center, December 4, 2024, TPCG Customer Service Division, December 6, 2024, and the Sarah Bridge, December 6, 2024

Government Tower Construction, December 7, 2024, Downtown Houma Christmas Festival, December 8, 2024, and a local bus, December 9, 2024.

Parish Pride Work Day, December 12, 2024, Bayou Country Sports Park, December 13, 2024, and the Explore Houma Visitors Center, December 14, 2024

Fletcher Technical Community College, December 15, 2024, TPCG’s Information Technology Division, December 16, 2024, and Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging, December 18, 2024

Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting, December 19, 2024, Houma Fire Department, December 21, 2024, and the Downtown Houma Bandstand, December 22, 2024

Stay tuned to see if Robbie the Elf will make his reappearance for Christmas 2025! For more Information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.