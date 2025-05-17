A Message to Terrebonne Graduates from the Houma Police Department

From the Houma Police Department – To the Graduating Seniors of Terrebonne Parish,

On behalf of the Houma Police Department, we would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of you for reaching this important milestone. Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have paid off, and we join your families and community in celebrating your achievement.

As you prepare to celebrate your graduation, we want to remind you that with this moment of joy comes responsibility. Many of our officers have stood in your shoes — proud, excited, and filled with hope for the future. We understand the desire to celebrate, but we also know how quickly one poor decision can turn celebration into tragedy.

Please remember:

Do not drink and drive. It only takes one moment to change a life forever. If you plan to drink, arrange a safe ride home.

Think before you act. As young adults, your choices now reflect the kind of future you’re building.

Stay safe at after-graduation parties. Surround yourself with people who look out for one another, and always have a plan.

Our officers have experienced the same pride you’re feeling, and we want you to enjoy this well-deserved moment — safely and responsibly. Your future is bright, and we encourage you to take every step with care, confidence, and good judgment.

Again, congratulations to the Class of 2025! We are proud of you and are rooting for your success.

Stay safe, stay smart, and enjoy your celebration.