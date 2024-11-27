A safe haven: Tesha’s Thanksgiving miracle

For the first time in her life, Tesha will celebrate Thanksgiving in a safe and permanent home, thanks to the generous donors and volunteers of the Bayou Community Foundation (BCF).

Hurricane Ida left Tesha and her family homeless, forcing them into a one-bedroom camper they called home. Though small, it was a haven during one of the darkest times in their lives. But with your support, Tesha’s prayers were answered.

“God gave me the strength, guidance, encouragement, and most of all love that I needed to get past all that was damaged and led me to the Bayou Community Foundation for help,” Tesha wrote.

In just six months, Tesha’s family moved into their beautiful new home in Cut Off, providing her, her son, and her mom with the stability they dreamed of. “For the first time in my 32 years of life, Thanksgiving will be in our Safe Haven!” she shared.

Tesha’s story is just one of many. BCF, with its Rebuild South Lafourche, Rebuild Grand Isle, and Rebuild Dulac programs, has restored hope for 530 families affected by Hurricanes Ida and Francine. Thanks to donors like you, these families have homes once again.

Beyond rebuilding homes, community support enables BCF to fund vital community programs: feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, improving access to mental health care, and strengthening local nonprofits.

This Thanksgiving, Tesha expressed her gratitude: “I am forever grateful to Our Father and to each of you Angels he sent our way! I love all of you.”