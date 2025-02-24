Acadian Ambulances National EMS Academy celebrates Thibodaux graduates

Acadian Ambulance’s National EMS Academy is celebrating its recent EMT graduating class in Thibodaux, consisting of four students. The newest EMTs serving the Thibodaux community are:

Makenzie Collins

Robbin Naquin

Glenda Solar

Quanita Fears

Program Manager Timothy Dronet said, “These students have exemplified the skills and diligence required to be EMTs. We are proud of the effort they’ve put into their coursework and of their desire to save lives and aid their communities.”

The EMT course covers Basic Life Support (BLS) concepts, including patient assessment, airway management, trauma management, cardiovascular emergencies, pediatric care and many other concepts that are needed to treat members of the community.

The National EMS Academy holds EMT classes throughout the year. The next class will begin on March 17, 2025. For more information on the benefits of a career in EMS and to enroll, visit www.BecomeAMedic.com.

National EMS Academy offers initial education, continuing education, and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMR, ECA, EMTs, and paramedics. It is a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee and is an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.