Additional show added for highly-anticipated production of “Beauty and the Beast”

Tale as old as time… Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. has added an additional show date for the highly anticipated production of Beauty and the Beast!

Get transported back in time and experience the magical story of Disney’s Belle, a young woman in a provincial French town, and the Beast, a prince trapped under an enchantress’s spell.

With the high demand for tickets and all other performances sold out, Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. has added an extra show on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM. Tickets for this performance are now on sale and can be purchased here. The show will open tonight, December 6, and run until December 15, 2024.

Photos by Jacob Jennings, provided by Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.

Thibodaux Playhouse Cast of Beauty and the Beast: