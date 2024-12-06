Additional show added for highly-anticipated production of “Beauty and the Beast”

TPSD announces winners of 2024 Christmas Card Design CompetitionDecember 6, 2024
Tale as old as time… Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. has added an additional show date for the highly anticipated production of Beauty and the Beast!
Get transported back in time and experience the magical story of Disney’s Belle, a young woman in a provincial French town, and the Beast, a prince trapped under an enchantress’s spell.
With the high demand for tickets and all other performances sold out, Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. has added an extra show on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM. Tickets for this performance are now on sale and can be purchased here. The show will open tonight, December 6, and run until December 15, 2024.
Photos by Jacob Jennings, provided by Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.
Thibodaux Playhouse Cast of Beauty and the Beast:
- Belle – Rachel Carter
- Beast – Billy Walker
- Gaston – Mason Clark
- Mrs. Potts – Madonna Rabalais
- Lumiere – Trent Ledet
- Cogsworth – David Rhodes, Jr.
- Lefou – Mason Brewer
- Madame de la Grande Bouche – Lauren Rhodes-Charles
- Babette – Carissa Theriot
- Chip/Young Prince – Beau Coddou
- Maurice – Al Carter
- Les Filles De La Ville – Olivia Landry, Emilie Joller, Francis Fremin
- Monsieur D’Arque – Neal Bollinger
- Beggar Woman/Enchantress – Rikki Broussard
- Ensemble – Neal Bollinger, Phillip Boudreaux, Rikki Broussard, Bella Carter, Amanda Caruthers, Teagan Dominique, Katherine Falgoust, Francis Fremin, Jenna Garner, Alissa Griffin, Mallory Griffin, Tamiya Gross, Emilie Joller, Olivia Landry, Molly Leboeuf, Camille Ledet, Emma Lodrigue, Candice Norman, Shay Prosperie, Shannon Rhodes, Haiden Stephenson, Mackenzie Verdin, Madison Wagner, Maurice Willis
- Director/Music Director – Kyle Davis
- Assistant Director – Renée LeBlanc
- Stage Manager – Matthew Pellegrin
- Choreographer – Rikki Broussard
- Production Assistant – Will Carothers