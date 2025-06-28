Aerial mosquito spraying scheduled for this weekend in Houma

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that aerial mosquito spraying will take place this weekend in preparation for 4th of July festivities.

Spraying will take place from Saturday, June 28, 2025, between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM. Areas to be covered include Valhi Boulevard and Hwy 311.

For more information, call (985) 580-1629 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Facebook page.