All Boil Water Advisories lifted for Terrebonne Parish

Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Lafourche Parish
January 27, 2025
Mary “Pearl” Thibodeaux
January 27, 2025
Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Lafourche Parish
January 27, 2025
Mary “Pearl” Thibodeaux
January 27, 2025

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 has lifted all Boil Water Advisories today, January 27, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Precautionary actions are no longer necessary in any area of Terrebonne Parish.

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 27, 2025

Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Lafourche Parish

Read more