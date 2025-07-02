All occupants safe, pets rescued as Houma firefighters respond to Country Club Drive blaze

At approximately 10:11 AM on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Country Club Drive. The homeowner contacted emergency services reporting smoke coming from the attic of the residence. Fire units arrived on scene within minutes and observed smoke emanating from the rear of the home. The first engine company quickly established a water supply and began an interior search to locate and extinguish the fire.

The residents informed firefighters that all human occupants had safely evacuated, but six family pets were still inside the structure. Crews successfully located and rescued all six animals, including a mother cat and her two kittens who were found in the room where the fire originated.

Fire personnel administered oxygen to the pets using specially designed pet oxygen masks, which were previously donated by Animal Kingdom Veterinary Hospital. Due to the number and size of the animals affected, multiple oxygen kits were deployed. Thanks to having access to this equipment, all pets were stable at the time fire crews cleared the scene.

The fire was brought under control approximately 20 minutes after arrival. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.