All Rouses Louisiana locations to close Tuesday for winter weather

Rouses Markets have announced they will close all Louisiana locations starting tomorrow in anticipation of severe winter weather.

“All Rouses Markets are open today (Monday, January 20, 2025) with normal hours and the essentials you need,” reads a statement from the local grocery store. “For the safety of our team members, customers, and suppliers, all Louisiana locations, as well as Diamondhead and Picayune, MS, will be closed on TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2025.”

All remaining Mississippi and Alabama locations will close at noon on TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2025. The stores are expected to reopen Wednesday, but please stay tuned for further updates.

Please stay safe, stay warm, and enjoy the snow! For more information, please visit Rouses on Facebook.