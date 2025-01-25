All TPSD schools to resume on Monday

King cake calories don’t countJanuary 24, 2025
All Terrebonne Parish Public Schools will resume classes on Monday, January 27, 2025. This includes South Terrebonne High, Bourg Elementary, Montegut Elementary, Montegut Middle, and Lacache Middle.
Since all schools’ water service has been restored and all buildings have been checked for leaks, schools will resume classes on Monday, January 27, 2025. Bottled water will be provided for students if the boil advisory is still in effect.
Beginning Monday, January 27, 2025, buses will pick up students 5 minutes earlier every morning and drop them off 5 minutes later each afternoon for the remainder of the school year.