Alumni Grill’s Chef Mark Livas takes 1st Place at Bayou Culinary Showcase with award-winning BBQ Taco

Congratulations to Alumni Grill and their chef Mark Livas, who took home first place at the 10th Annual LRA Bayou Culinary Showcase!

The evening was filled with delicious local food, live music, chef demos, and more, with all proceeds going to support the LRA Education Foundation and ProStart Program.

Participating restaurants included Fremins, Bourgeois Meat Market, Cypress Columns, Cinclare Restaurant, Big Mike’s BBQ, Lafourche Parish Career Center ProStart, Zari’s Soul Cafe, Spahr’s, Alumni Grill, and more. Taking home the top dish was the Korean BBQ Pork Belly Burnt Ends Taco with Jalapeño Lime Slaw, prepared by Chef Livas.

Photos provided by Alumni Grill.

“Thanks to Team Alumni, as a team we made it happened, and I couldn’t have done it without you all,” said Chef Livas in a Facebook post following the event. “Thanks to everyone that voted for us, and to Chef Minh Le for the opportunity to represent Alumni Grill. Job well done to all the restaurants that were there last night, everything was great and you all didn’t make it easy!”

Alumni Grill is Thibodaux’s neighborhood-style grill is known for its burgers, salads, tacos, and barbecue lunch specials. Chef Minh Le and all those at Alumni Grill pride themselves on running a casual, affordable, and locally-owned lunch spot for those in Thibodaux.

Congratulations to Alumni Grill and Chef Livas for this win!