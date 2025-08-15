American Idol star John Foster to play waterfront concert at new Thibodaux Pavilion

A rising star is coming to Bayou Lafourche!

Louisiana singer-songwriter and American Idol Season 23 Runner-Up John Foster will perform a waterfront concert on the new Downtown Thibodaux Pavilion this August. Locals are invited to grab their boats, kayaks, pirogues, or anything that floats and head down Bayou Lafourche for this special concert.

Originally from Addis, Louisiana, John Foster is known for combining a rich, classic country sound with heartfelt storytelling rooted in small-town life. He is an avid student of country music, and has performed with many Louisiana musicians, including Don Rich, Junior Lacrosse, Ryan Foret, and Floyd Brown. In addition, he has enjoyed performing with some of the greats such as Wayne Toups, John Schneider, Doug Stone, Craig Morgan, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Foster made his Grand Ole Opry debut and was invited back on three more dates, becoming a fast fan favorite. John Foster made waves with a sold-out performance at the Paragon Casino in Marksville, Louisiana with the largest crowd the venue has hosted in years.

“With a voice that honors the greats of classic country and songs that speak to life’s honest moments, John Foster is poised to keep the tradition alive while carving out a bright future,” reads the singer’s official website. The journey is just beginning for this rising star from Louisiana.”

This concert will take place on August 22, 2025, from 6:00-10:30 PM. No tickets are required for boaters, but those in General Admission may purchase tickets here. Don’t own a boat? Rent a kayak from Geaux Paddle located on the Nicholls State University Bayouside Park!

See the map below for information on the location of the new Downtown Thibodaux Pavilion.