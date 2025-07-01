Amtrak’s long-awaited Mardi Gras Service, running along the Gulf Coast, to start this August

Tickets are now available for the highly anticipated Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, traveling between Mobile and New Orleans along the Gulf Coast.

The new twice-daily Amtrak intercity train service will start on August 18, 2025. The state-sponsored Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will offer convenient morning and evening departures from both cities.

“We encourage customers to get their tickets now to experience this new, comfortable, and scenic service, and have the first opportunity to travel by train on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in nearly 20 years,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Guests can plan travel for football trips this fall, for November and December holiday travel – and even Mardi Gras Season next year.”

Adult coach fares end-to-end start at $15 each way, less for shorter distances. There are everyday discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, small groups, large groups, and others.

“Visitors from all over the country and even abroad will soon be able to experience the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast from the comfort of a passenger train, a mode of travel not seen in our region for twenty years,” said Charles Busby, Mississippi Transportation Commissioner, Southern Transportation District. “I’m thrilled to see its return, and with tickets for the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service now on sale, we look forward to sharing our coastal hospitality with passengers this August.”

“The return of passenger rail gives both visitors and locals a new way to enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors that make Louisiana so special,” said Glenn Ledet, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “Re-starting the Amtrak line is a significant step toward establishing self-sufficient passenger rail service in the Gulf Coast Region.”

“Today is only possible thanks to the dedication of stakeholders all across the Gulf Coast who have been tirelessly committed to restoring passenger rail service to our communities for 20 years,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Amtrak Mardi Gras Service reconnects New Orleans to its Gulf Coast neighbors in Mississippi and Alabama, bringing benefits to our residents, businesses, and visitors and furthering anchoring New Orleans as the premier passenger rail hub in the South.”

These Amtrak trains will offer Coach and Business Class in addition to Café service with a menu featuring locally sourced items. Guests will enjoy wide reclining seats with ample legroom, no middle seats, free Wi-Fi, and generous carry-on baggage allowances. With space reserved in advance, golf bags will be accepted and pets will be welcomed in carriers and within appropriate weights.

Amtrak Mardi Gras Service guests have same-day connections in both directions daily to the renowned Amtrak City of New Orleans trains between New Orleans and Chicago via Jackson, Miss., and Memphis, and next-day connections in New Orleans to famous Amtrak Crescent trains to and from New York via Atlanta, and legendary Amtrak Sunset Limited trains to and from Los Angeles via Tucson, San Antonio and Houston.

“This new Gulf Coast passenger service wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of federal, state, and local partners,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “The collective effort reflects our ongoing focus on strengthening the communities that are part of our rail network and our workforce.”

For more information and tickets, please visit Amtrak’s website.