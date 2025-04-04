Another stormy weekend ahead: Severe weather to pass through southern Louisiana

After multiple weekends of severe storms, residents need to brace for another weekend of bad weather on the bayou.

Starting this Saturday evening, scattered to numerous severe storms are expected to pass through the southern Louisiana, with the worse impacts expected over Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The highest threat level is currently for damaging winds, which can knock down trees and disrupt power supply. There is a lesser but still significant threat of tornadoes, large hail, and flooding rain.

Residents are advised to stay weather aware, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and know where your safe place is in the event you need to take shelter.

For more weather information as it becomes available, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook.