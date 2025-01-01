Attention local college students! Applications are now open for LSU AgCenter’s ASPIRE Internship Program.

Louisiana college students from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply for this 10-week, paid summer internship program with LSU AgCenter and the LSU College of Agriculture. The program is designed for rising college sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

“The ASPIRE Project engages undergraduates in agricultural-related internships in research, extension, and teaching, with mentorship from faculty in the LSU AgCenter and the LSU College of Agriculture,” reads a statement from LSU AgCenter. “The goal of this program is to offer opportunities for undergraduates to develop their knowledge and skills in agricultural research and outreach, and expand the diversity of the talent pool in the agricultural workforce.”

Photos provided by LSU AgCenter.

Interns will participate in orientation training before dispersing around the state to their respective internships - each student intern is placed with a trained expert mentor in either a research or extension internship for a 10-week internship. These internships vary in subject matter, but all include specialized training, research (or testing or experimentation) experiences, industry job shadowing, and one-on-one weekly professional evaluation meetings with mentors. At the end of the internship experience, students reconvene as a group to reflect on their internship experience.

College students interested in applying may begin their application here. Priority deadline is March 7, 2025. The program will run from May 26-August 1, 2025.

For more information about the program, please visit LSU AgCenter’s website.