Applications for Thibodaux’s 2025 Hometown Heroes Banner Program are now available

The City of Thibodaux is now accepting applications for the 2025 Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

“The Hometown Heroes Banner Program serves as a living tribute for our community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces,” reads a statement about the program. “The program aims to honor and recognize the Thibodaux servicemen and women who have served and are serving the country.”

The program honors veterans by placing 30 x 60″ banners along Canal Boulevard, which will be displayed from Memorial Day through July 4th, 2025, as well as the week of Veteran’s Day. The banners will be given to the family as a keepsake after the current year’s display.

In order to be considered for a banner, the nominee must meet the following requirements:

The nominee must have lived in the 70301 zip code at some point in their life, or the nominator must currently reside within that zip code.

The nominee must have served in one of the branches of the United States Armed Forces.

The nominee must meet one of the following qualifications: currently serving, honorably discharged, MIA or died in the line of duty.

New applications for the 2025 program are now being accepted through March 10, 2025. There are a limited number of spots available. For details and to apply, please call (985) 493-8757 or visit the City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation Department, 151 Peltier Park Drive in Thibodaux.