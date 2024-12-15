Applications now open for Gulf Youth Ambassador Program

Do you know someone ages 14-19 who has an idea that would help protect the Gulf of Mexico? Turn those ideas into action with the Gulf Youth Ambassador Program!

“The Gulf Youth Ambassador Program engages and mentors young adults passionate about learning and advocating for the protection and conservation of the Gulf of Mexico,” reads a statement from the program. “Apply to turn your ideas into action, engage with youth from around the Gulf, and build your workforce!”

Participants will work alongside other youth and Gulf professionals to learn best practices for designing and implementing a community-based project, how to share environmental challenges and solutions in their own communities, as well as complete Gulf themed training modules in order to receive a certificate of completion for the Gulf Youth Ambassador Program.

The mission of the Gulf Youth Ambassador Program is to establish a diverse, informed, and connected Gulf Youth Network trained in various aspects of education, health, and advocacy of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem’s environmental and societal challenges.

The program is now accepting applications through January 3, 2025. Applications for climate and resilience, restoration, fisheries, art and science, tech, water/air quality, education, storytelling through media, and environmental justice projects are welcome.

Requirements include:

14-19 years of age

Live in a Gulf state, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, or Mexico and Cuba

Complete and implement a community project by May 1, 2025

Attend required virtual trainings and June 2025 workshop in Washington, D.C.

Benefits include:

$700 project stipend

Mentoring sessions

Paid travel to ambassador workshop

Certificate of completion

For more information, please click here. For questions or help, please email info@gulfreach.org.