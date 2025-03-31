April proclaimed as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Terrebonne Parish

During their meeting on March 26, 2025, the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month– recognizing victims of sexual assault in the parish and community partners working to support victims during their healing process.

“On behalf of the Haven, I want to thank Parish President Bergeron and the entire Council for this proclamation,” said Paige Pellegrin, Outreach Director for the Haven. “Sexual violence is shielding by secrets, thrives on misinformation, and flourishes with misconceptions. April provides an opportunity to shine a light on the impacts of sexual violence on victims and families.”

The proclamation, as read by Councilwoman Kim Chauvin: “WHEREAS, every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, and every 9 minutes, that victim is a child; and WHEREAS, 9 out of every 10 victims of rape are female, with 94% of women who are raped experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for two weeks following and 30% of women reporting symptoms of PTSD 9 months after the rape; and

“WHEREAS, out of every 100 rapes, 40 are reported, 10 lead to an arrest, 8 are prosecuted, 4 lead to a conviction, 3 rapists will spend a day in prison and 97 rapists will walk away free; and WHEREAS, many important partnerships have been formed among criminal justice agencies, allied professionals, and victim services to assist victims of sexual violence and their families with finding the compassion, comfort, and healing they need; and

“WHEREAS, in the year of 2024, The Haven assisted 111 survivors of sexual violence, provided 46 survivors with legal and/or medical advocacy, conducted 190 therapy sessions to survivors of sexual assault and facilitated 29 Sexual Assault Response Team meetings; and WHEREAS, it is important to recognize the compassion and dedication of the individuals who provide services to victims of sexual violence and who work toward increasing public awareness of and eliminating sexual violence through prevention and education; and WHEREAS, our Parish has a moral obligation to work on the prevention of sexual assaults and the severe trauma it causes to those affected.

“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the month of April 2025 be hereby proclaimed as SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH and that April 1st, 2025, be recognized as a day of action and that all citizens be urged to wear teal to show their support for the survivors of sexual assault and to bring social awareness in our community.

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that April 30th, 2025 be proclaimed as: INTERNATIONAL DENIM DAY and that all citizens be urged to wear teal every Tuesday during the month of April and to wear denim on April 30th to show their support in the effort to end sexual violence, to speak out against sexual violence, and to support all local efforts to assist survivors of these crimes in finding the help and healing they deserve.”

Since 1993, The Haven has been providing safety, advocacy, crisis response, and education to survivors of sexual assault and domestic, dating, and family violence. The organization proudly serves Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption parishes. To learn more, please visit the Haven’s official website.