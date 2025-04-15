Bags of Hope distributes 2,000 food bags to fight childhood hunger in Terrebonne Parish

Bags of Hope, a local non-profit organization, recently packaged and distributed 2,000 bags of food to help children in need in Terrebonne Parish.

The 2,000 bags of food will feed roughly 400 local kids over the course of the next 5-6 weeks.

Bags of Hope was founded in 2018 Misty Detiveaux after she became aware of the level of food insecurity in the bayou region. “I read an article that said 700 kids in Terrebonne Parish were deemed homeless, and I felt like God put this on my heart and said to me, “What are you going to do to help?” explained Misty. “He opened the doors every step of the way, and here we are 7 years later– going from 30 kids a week to over 400.”

All photos provided by Bags of Hope.

Over the course of a school year, Bags of Hope assembles bags of food and gives them to local schools, where teachers distribute the food discreetly to students who are known to be hungry. The food used is donated by local food banks, churches, school organizations, community members, nonprofit foundations, and more. Another 900-1,000 bags are expected to be assembled this week alone by Vandebilt Catholic High Students, with food donated from St. Francis de Sales parishioners.

“On the bags, we have a sticker that says “You are loved,” John 3:16. We know with every single bag that goes out, kids are reading God’s word,” said Misty. “No matter what situation they are in, they know that someone is thinking about and they are loved. We want to give them hope no matter what is going on in their lives. No kid should ever have to go hungry, and its wonderful to see the impact of this work.”

For more information about Bags of Hope and their mission, please visit their Facebook page.