Baseball Heroes swings back into action: Thibodaux’s beloved special needs league opens 2025 registration

Registration is now open for the 2025 season of Thibodaux’s Recreation Department Baseball Heroes Special Needs Program.

Baseball Heroes was started by the Kevin Clement and Denise Weisiger seven years ago as a recreational activity to accommodate special needs children and young adults.

“Kevin came to me and asked if I thought this would be a good idea, and I thought it would be absolutely wonderful,” said Weisiger in a previous interview. “We have been doing it every year since with the exception of COVID-19. We make two teams of various ages and disabilities who play, and there is never a dry eye in the crowd watching these kids have fun on the field.”

Baseball Heroes also has a unique “volunteer buddy” system, where each participant is paired up with a buddy on the field to make sure they are never alone while playing.

“Serving as the coach for this program has been so rewarding,” said Weisiger. “I have really gotten to know the kids and their specific personalities– I have been with them for seven years and I call them my babies. I am so grateful for the Baseball Heroes program.”

The Baseball Hero Program season will take place from June-July, 2025, with one game per week and a total of five games at Peltier Park in Thibodaux. Registration is open to boys and girls with special needs ages 6 and up.

Registration is open until May 2, 2025. Interested participants can register in person at Peltier Park in Thibodaux, by mail (PO Box 5418), or online at www.ci.thibodaux.la.us.

If you would like information on becoming a coach, buddy volunteer, or sponsoring a team, please call the City of Thibodaux (985-448-5852) or visit the website above.