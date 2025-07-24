Bayou Arts Fest unveils 2025 poster by Kassie Matherne Voisin

The Bayou Arts Festival has released their official festival poster– a vibrant, bayou-inspired masterpiece created by none other than local muralist Kassie Matherne Voisin.

“Kassie is a a name known across South Louisiana for her powerful, regional-inspired art. She spent years pouring her heart into the walls of this region and beyond,” said the Bayou Arts Fest. “Now, she’s brought that same energy to our festival poster.”

The 2025 Bayou Arts Fest will take place on Saturday, October 11 in Downtown Houma. This is a free celebration of local music, food, culture, and, of course, local art. This event is hosted by the Bayou Regional Arts Council, which exists to support and celebrate the incredible talent of local artists, just like Kassie.

Along with their presenting sponsor, Explore Houma and the White Boot Stroll, this year, the Bayou Arts Fest will once again welcome back the Culture Collective. Experience a kaleidoscope of traditions, flavors, and rhythms as we showcase the rich tapestry of cultures that call our area home. From Cajun and Creole to Vietnamese and Native American, immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors that make our community truly unique.

“Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or simply looking for a weekend filled with inspiration, the Bayou Arts Fest promises something for everyone,” continued the festival. “Come be a part of the magic at the Bayou Arts Fest—where creativity knows no bounds and diversity shines bright.”

To read more about the Bayou Arts Fest, please visit their official website.

Originally written by the Bayou Regional Arts Council and edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.