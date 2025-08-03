Bayou Community Academy to welcome students to new 70,000 sq. ft. campus

After almost two years of construction, the Bayou Community Academy will officially welcome students, staff, and teachers to their brand-new building next week.

In January of 2024, Bayou Community Academy families braved the storms to gather at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux to symbolically “break ground” and begin the building process of the 70,000 square foot building. Now, the new building will welcome students for the first time on August 7, 2025.

“Having the privilege to work alongside such an incredible team of professionals and staff every day is an honor in itself. Having the opportunity to be a part of our scholars’ educational experience and being able to spend time with them as they grow both socially and academically is truly an enriching experience,” said Dr. Melanie Becnel, CEO/Director of BCA. “But now, being able to do so in a building that reflects the excellence and dedication of our BCA family truly feels like a dream come true.”

Dr. Becnel explained the journey that BCA has been on since its inception in 2011– BCA reached full operating capacity with 492 students PreK-8th grade in the recent years, with 200 students on the waiting list. With their ever-growing numbers, expansion was always a necessity.

The new BCA building has been designed by Duplantis Design Group (DDG) in Thibodaux. “The first step in the design process was to complete a new comprehensive building program– it is a result of tours and analysis of existing facilities, and information gathered by BCA,” reads an official write up on DDG’s website. “DDG’s civil and architecture team, with assistance from Multi-Studio, completed a comprehensive building program and design for BCA’s new school campus located on North Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.”

The new campus includes over 20 new classrooms, a cafeteria, high school regulation size gymnasium, administration suite, library, and multiple lab spaces. The construction cost was roughly $20 million.

“I hope this new space brings joy, inspiration, and a sense of pride to our BCA community—not just on our first day of school, but every day that follows,” continued Dr. Becnel. “I can’t wait for our community to experience the building that we’ve poured so much heart and effort into.”

Dr. Becnel continued, thanking USDA Rural Development, Synergy Bank, DDG, and Thompson Construction for their unwavering support and teamwork in turning this vision into reality.

For more information, please visit the Bayou Community Academy Facebook page.